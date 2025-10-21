Muhurat Trading 2025 Live: Samvat 2082 Begins In Green; Nifty50 Rallies 0.22%, Sensex Rises 0.14%

The Indian benchmark stock market indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 have opened in green, marking a positive beginning of Samvat 2082.

The BSE Sensex in ‘Muhurat Trading’ session rose 0.14% higher to 84481.30, Nifty50 rallied 0.22% to 25901.20.

Muhurat trading is an annual ritual, rooted in market tradition, offering stock market investors an hour long window to initiate fresh positions for the new Hindu financial year.

In trade on October 21, all the sectoral ringed in the green, with gains led by Nifty IT, Nifty Metals, Nifty Auto, Nifty Pharma and Nifty Realty indices.

Indian equities continued their upward trajectory in Muhurat trading amid positive global cues with Asian markets trading higher on Tuesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, with the Japanese market indices hitting record highs.

The US stock market indices ended higher on Monday, led by rally witnessed in finance and technology shares. Tech giant Apple's share price rallied to an all-time high after a strong iPhone sales data. Apple shares jumped 4.2% to $262.9, making the market capitalization rise to $3.9 trillion, which made it the second most valuable company in the world after AI-chip giant Nvidia.

Infosys, Cipla, JSW Steel, and Tata Motors are among Nifty 50 top gainers list in trade on October 21, meanwhile, the top losers include Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Shriram Finance, Asian Paints, Bhart Airtel, and ONGC.

On the other hand, the prices of precious metals - gold and silver slipped in Diwali Muhurat trading session today. The MCX gold rate declined by Rs 2,454, or 1.88%, to Rs 1,28,170 per 10 grams, while MCX silver price cracked by Rs 7,518, or 4.76%, to Rs 1,50,469 per kg.