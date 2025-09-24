Updated 24 September 2025 at 07:54 IST
Muhurat Trading 2025: NSE, BSE Schedule Announced for Diwali Day - Check Timing & Significance
The NSE and BSE have announced the Muhurat Trading session for Diwali 2025 on October 21. Held during an auspicious hour, this special session allows investors to make symbolic investments, seek good fortune, and participate in a market filled with optimism and cultural significance. Check timings and details here
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has confirmed that Muhurat Trading for 2025 will be held on Tuesday, October 21, coinciding with Diwali. According to the NSE, the main trading session will run from 1:45 pm to 2:45 pm, preceded by a pre-open session from 1:30 pm to 1:45 pm, with a random closure between 1:37 pm and 1:38 pm.
Other important sessions include:
Block deal session: 1:15 pm to 1:30 pm
Special pre-open session (for IPO & relisted securities): 1:30 pm to 2:15 pm (random closure between 2:05 pm and 2:15 pm)
Normal market open for special pre-open stocks: 2:30 pm to 2:45 pm
Call auction illiquid session: 1:50 pm to 2:35 pm (random closure between 2:34 pm and 2:35 pm)
Closing session: 2:55 pm to 3:05 pm
Trade modification cut-off: 1:45 pm to 3:15 pm
The NSE has clarified that all trades executed during the Muhurat session will have regular settlement obligations, just like any normal market trade.
What is Muhurat Trading?
Muhurat Trading is a one-hour special trading session conducted by the NSE and BSE on the evening of Diwali, the festival of lights. The term “Muhurat” refers to an auspicious moment, traditionally considered ideal for starting new ventures or making significant financial decisions.
Why Investors Participate in Muhurat Trading
Cultural and Religious Significance: Investors often view this session as a way to honor Goddess Lakshmi, symbolizing wealth and prosperity. Many open new financial accounts or make investments as a ritual for the upcoming Hindu New Year (Samvat).
Optimistic Market Sentiment: Muhurat Trading creates a positive and hopeful environment, encouraging investments in fundamentally strong stocks and sectors.
Higher Participation and Liquidity: Retail investors, institutional traders, and newcomers actively participate, making the market more vibrant and liquid during this session.
