Muhurat Trading 2025: Will Historical Trend Of Gains In Past Sessions Continue?

Muhurat trading 2025: Muhurat trading, a feature unique to the Indian stock market, will take place on Tuesday, October 21, this year. This special one-hour trading session of the Indian stock market is held once every year on the occasion of Diwali.

While many speculate whether stock market indices will remain open on Diwali, Oct 20, both BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 remain operational today, however, in observance of Laxmi Puja, it will be closed on October 21.

However, the traditional Muhurat trading will happen tomorrow to usher in Samvat 2082, marking the beginning of HIndu New Year on D-street. It is considered auspicious to do token trading on this day. Investors usually engage in this session to buy stocks for the long term as part of tradition.

Will Muhurat Trading 2025 Bring Positive Returns For Investors?

As per the 10-year track record, the Indian benchmark bourse Nifty 50 has risen in eight trading sessions and lost in only two –indicating a positive trend during Muhurat trading days.

Back in 2017, the NIfty 50 indice had last traded in red, giving negative returns by 0.63 per cent. Even since Muhurat trading loss recorded seven years back, the market trend has been a positive one.

The average returns delivered by the index have been of 0.35 per cent, with the highest return delivered in 2022, when the Indian stock market rose nearly a per cent by 0.87 per cent.

Notably, the trading volumes recorded during Muhurat trading are usually low. However, all the trades executed during the Diwali Muhurat trading session result in settlement obligations for investors.

Diwali High On D-Street: Nifty gains 3% in 4 days