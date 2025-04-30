Mukesh Ambani Just Made $16 Billion In 2 Days—Here’s How

Billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani has re-entered the elite club of individuals with a net worth exceeding $100 billion, thanks to a sharp rally in Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) shares.

According to Forbes' Real-Time Billionaires rankings, Ambani’s net worth stood at $106.5 billion as of Wednesday, April 30.



Reliance Shares Surge on Strong Q4 Earnings

The surge in Ambani’s wealth comes on the back of a robust financial performance by Reliance Industries in the March quarter of FY25.

Shares of India’s largest listed company soared 8% across two trading sessions, adding over $16 billion to its market capitalisation. This comes as a sharp reversal following a broader market correction in the early part of 2025.



Read More

Reliance Dividend 2025: Mukesh Ambani-Led RIL Announces Rs. 5.50 Dividend - Check Record Date



RIL Q4 Results FY25

For the quarter ended March 2025, RIL reported a 2% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 19,407 crore, beating Street expectations of Rs 18,471 crore. Its revenue from operations increased by 10% YoY to Rs 2.64 lakh crore.



Also the company have announed a dividend of Rs 5.50 per equity share of face value Rs 10 for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

Reliance Industries Fundraise

In addition to its financial results, Ambani's company has also disclosed plans to raise funds by issuing listed, secured or unsecured, redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) totalling up to Rs 25,000 crore. These NCDs will be issued in one or more tranches through private placement.



Reliance Share Price Today

On April 30, RIL closed at Rs 1,408.35, up 0.57%, after opening at Rs 1,404.90 and touching an intraday high of Rs 1,411.85. The day’s low was Rs 1,373.50.

Reliance Share Price History

Here’s a breakdown of Reliance’s stock performance over various timeframes:

10-year gain: 613.70%

5-year gain: 109.93%

2-year gain: 26.09%

1-year decline: -3.90%

6-month gain: 4.79%

3-month gain: 12.34%

1-month gain: 10.46%

1-week gain: 8.34%