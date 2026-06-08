Mukesh Ambani Owned RIL Shares Tanks 2% Amid Global Sock Market Crash

RIL Share Price: The shares of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) fell as much as 2% to hit an intra-day low of Rs 1,267 apiece on Monday, June 8, continuing its downtrend for the ninth consecutive day amid a global market crash, fresh escalations in the West Asia conflict, and rising oil prices.

The Mumbai-headquartered company considered the India's most valuable company by market capitalisation (m-cap), fell 7% in the past 9 days, reducing investor wealth by Rs 1,29,000 crore as Reliance Industries' market cap fell to Rs 17.10 lakh crore today, which is lower from Rs 18.49 lakh crore.

In this year, Reliance industries Ltd share price has lost 19%, underperforming the BSE barometer, the Sensex.

Why Reliance Stock Is Declining

The fall in Reliance shares comes on the heels of the conglomerate's annual general meeting (AGM), which is scheduled to occur on June 19, 2026.

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Largely, the investor concerns linked to RIL stock is linked to high oil prices as a result of West Asia conflict.

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Meanwhile, the core earnings at Reliance's refining business, a key profit driver that contributes nearly a third of the group EBITDA, declined 3.7% in the Q4 FY26 as compared to the year ago period. The firm, has also missed quarterly profit expectations, hurt by higher input costs and supply disruptions.