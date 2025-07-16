TCS, Ashok Leyland, Avadh Sugar: Are You On The List For Dividend & Bonus Payouts?

Five companies are under the spotlight on July 16, 2025, as they trade ex-dividend, while Ashok Leyland takes the bonus route. The record date for both dividend payouts and bonus share allotments was set for July 15, 2025, meaning investors had to buy shares by July 14 to be eligible under the T+1 settlement rule.



The companies trading ex-dividend today include Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Anant Raj Ltd, Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd, TCI Express, and Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd. On the other hand, Ashok Leyland is trading ex-bonus after declaring a 1:1 bonus issue, doubling shareholders’ count of equity shares.



Tata Consultancy Services

IT giant Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. had declared an interim dividend of Rs 11 per equity share (face value Rs 1) during its board meeting on July 10.

As per the regulatory filing: “We would like to inform you that at the Board Meeting held today, the Directors have declared an interim dividend of INR 11 per Equity Share of INR 1 each of the Company. The interim dividend shall be paid on Monday, August 4, 2025, to the equity shareholders of the Company whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, which is the Record Date, fixed for the purpose.”



Avadh Sugar

Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd recommended a final dividend of Rs 10 per equity share (face value Rs 10) for the year ended March 31, 2025. The payout is subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.



Read More - Dixon Technologies Share Price: Should You Buy Now?



Anant Raj

Real estate player Anant Raj Ltd announced a final dividend of Rs 0.73 per equity share (face value Rs 2) for the financial year 2024–25.

TCI

Logistics firm TCI Express Ltd proposed a final dividend of Rs 2 per equity share (100%) for FY25. Like Avadh, the dividend remains pending shareholder approval at the company's 17th AGM.



Ultramarine & Pigments

Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd announced a final dividend of Rs 6 per equity share for FY25, on shares having a face value of Rs 2 each.



Ashok Leyland Trades Ex-Bonus After 1:1 Issue

Separately, Ashok Leyland is trading ex-date today for its 1:1 bonus share issue.



As per the company’s regulatory filing:

“The Board had approved the issuance of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:1, i.e., one bonus equity share of ₹1 each for every fully paid-up equity share of ₹1 each.”

The record date was July 15, and the deemed date of allotment is July 17, 2025, as approved by the Allotment Committee.