Multiple Bank Accounts? Here’s How To View Your Total UPI Balance On Paytm In Seconds

In a move aimed at simplifying personal finance management, Paytm (One97 Communications Limited) has introduced a new ‘Total Balance View’ feature for its app users. This enhancement allows individuals to instantly view the combined balance of all their UPI-linked bank accounts—eliminating the need to check each account separately or switch between banking apps.



This feature is available to users who have linked multiple bank accounts for UPI transactions on the Paytm app. With this, Paytm continues to strengthen its position as a leader in mobile payments and financial services in India.



Why It Matters

Managing finances across multiple accounts can often be confusing, especially for users who maintain separate accounts for savings, expenses, or salary credit. This new feature provides a consolidated overview, making financial tracking more efficient and transparent.



Previously, users had to check each bank balance individually and sum them up manually. Now, with just a few taps and a one-time UPI PIN authentication, Paytm fetches and displays the total bank balance dynamically.



Step-by-Step: How to Check Total Bank Balance on Paytm

Open the Paytm app on your mobile device.

Navigate to the “Balance & History” section on the home screen.

Ensure your bank accounts are UPI-linked. If not, follow the prompts to link them.

Tap on any individual bank account and enter your UPI PIN to check the balance.

At the top of the screen, Paytm will automatically calculate and display the total balance across all linked accounts.

Repeat for other accounts if needed—the total will keep updating with each balance check.



