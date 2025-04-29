Mumbai Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: Cost, Train Route, Status & Completion Date - All You Need To Know

The Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said, the bullet train project between Mumbai and Ahmedabad will be completed by 2028.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project

The project is currently under construction along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor and it aims to provide world-class speed, safety, and comfort in rail transport.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project is being built by the National High Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRCL), which is a company that is fully-owned by the Indian railways, under the Ministry of Railways and the Government of India.

The bullet train will run at the maximum speed of 320 kmph (kilometer per hour), which makes it one of the fastest trains in the world. This will highly benefit the modernisation of railway in India and improve travel time as well as comfort.

Supporting the 'Make in India' initiative, most of this technology will be shared and manufactured in India through a technology transfer process in conjunction with Japan.

The train will cover a distance of 508 kilometres covering 12 major stations between Mumbai in Maharashtra and Ahmedabad in Gujarat, dramatically cutting down travel time across this busy route.

Stations Of The Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train will reportedly stop at 12 stations which include, Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad, Sabarmati. The stations will also feature modern infrastructure, high-speed platforms, waiting lounges, elevators, and user-friendly access.

Completion Date