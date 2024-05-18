Mumbai Airport handled 4.36 million passengers with 9% YoY growth in April

Advertisement

Mumbai Airport Footfalls: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport CSMIA, which is controlled by Adani group handled 4.36 million passengers in April, witnessing a 9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth with both domestic and international passenger segments witnessing a growth.

The airport maintained robust growth in terms of passenger traffic during the month of April 2024. As much as 42 per cent rise in passenger traffic as compared to April 2022 and 131 per cent recovery compared to April 2019 was witnessed at the CSMIA.

As per a statement, the airport witnessed a total of 26,870 air traffic movements (ATMs), including 19,892 domestic and 6,978 international ATMs in April 2024. Delhi, Bangalore, and Hyderabad were the leading domestic destinations for CSMIA, while Dubai, Singapore and Abu Dhabi retained their position as the most favoured international destinations.

Cumulatively, domestic carriers held the top position with the largest market share in the domestic as well as the international sectors. The total bags processed at CSMIA during the month were at 3.47 million, a 11.61 per cent year-on-year surge, compared to April 2023.

Pre-pandemic levels crossed

The airport's consistent growth in both domestic and international passenger figures further cement its leading position in the country's aviation sector.

The highest passenger traffic movement in a single day for the month was observed on April 14 with 156,793 passengers travelling through CSMIA - with 1,13,540 domestic 43,253 international movements.

