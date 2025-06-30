Mumbai Homebuyers Spend Big: Property Registrations Up 4%, Revenue Jumps 14% To Rs 6,699 Crore In 2025

Mumbai’s real estate market stayed strong in the first half of 2025, even amid global tensions and local challenges. According to data from the Maharashtra State Revenue Department, the city recorded 75,672 property registrations between January and June — a 4% rise compared to the same period last year.

More significantly, revenue from these transactions jumped 14% year-on-year to Rs 6,699 crore, indicating strong demand for higher-value homes.

June alone saw 11,211 property deals, generating Rs 1,004 crore in revenue. While registrations were slightly lower than in June 2024, revenue stayed steady, showing continued buyer interest in premium properties.

“June marked Mumbai’s second-best performance for the month in six years,” said Anuj Puri, Chairman of ANAROCK Group, noting that strong revenue despite fewer deals reflects the demand for expensive homes.

Across the broader Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), however, sales slowed. Only 62,890 homes were sold in H1 2025 — down 34% from the same period in 2024.

But Mumbai city defied this trend, thanks in part to a surge in March registrations before new ready reckoner rates took effect. That month alone saw 15,501 registrations, generating Rs 1,589 crore in revenue.

The average price of homes sold in Mumbai also rose to Rs 1.60 crore, up from Rs 1.56 crore last year and Rs 1.02 crore in 2021 — showing a shift toward premium housing.