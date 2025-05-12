Jihad! That's What Drives Us: Top Pakistan Army Official's Shocking Remarks Amid Tensions With India

Amid the tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which killed 26 people, and India's subsequent retaliation with 'Operation Sindoor' to avenge the attack, a remark made by a top Pakistan Army official during a press conference has shocked people beyond belief.

A video clip of the press conference, where Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, the Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), was addressing the media, has surfaced on social media.

In the video, Chaudhry is seen saying that Islam is an integral part of the Pakistani Army and that ‘jihad’ is what drives them.

Asked on the Islamic terminologies used during Pakistan's thwarted attempts at launching strikes against India, Chaudhry responded, "Islam is an integral part of the Pakistani Army's belief system. It is not part of our personal beliefs but part of our training. It is part of our faith. Iman, taqwa, jihad fi sabilillah (Faith, Piety, Struggle in the name of God)—that's what drives us; that's our motto. We have a Chief of Army Staff who has a strong belief and commitment, which translates into the operations in different ways."

Time and again, Pakistan has cemented its reputation as a safe haven for terrorism. This revelation by a senior Pakistani official comes as no surprise, given the nation's longstanding complicity in supporting terrorists under the guise of ‘jihad’.

Chaudhry is the son of Sultan Bashiruddin Mahmood, a nuclear scientist who was an aide of al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden. Mahmood met bin Laden and tried to hand over nuclear weapons technology to terrorists. He is listed as a terrorist by the UN Security Council's al-Qaida Sanctions Committee.