Mumbai Rains: Employee’s Two-Word Reply to Boss Becomes Internet’s New Corporate Anthem

As heavy rains flooded Mumbai, a conversation between a boss and his team member caught people’s eye online. The manager told staff to come to the office despite the waterlogged streets. But one Assistant Manager refused with just two words: “Not possible.”

The reply, shared on Reddit, spread quickly. Many said it reflected what most employees feel when companies ignore basic safety. For them, this short response showed courage in standing up to needless pressure at work.

The post also mentioned that while many government offices remained closed and private companies offered work-from-home, this office did not. The employee, known for not putting up with unnecessary demands, wasn’t willing to risk her safety just to follow the boss’s orders.

Online users cheered her stand and called her “brave” and “sensible.” Some even described her as a “corporate rebel” who dared to say what many think but don’t say. For them, her two words summed up years of frustration with managers who often lack empathy in such situations.

Many others shared their ordeal on Reddit. One user recalled being stuck in the rain with a broken-down bike, only to be denied work-from-home by his manager. Frustrated, he sent videos of the flooded roads to HR and the CEO. Though he was eventually allowed to work remotely, the endless calls and monitoring that followed pushed him to quit before appraisal time.

Another person spoke of a similar irony in his office. Some staff braved the downpour and reached work, while others were scolded for staying home. Yet the manager giving the lecture was comfortably working from home himself, even as the road to the office was under dirty, overflowing water.