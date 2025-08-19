Mumbai Rains: IMD Warns of Extremely Heavy Rainfall in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana Amid Depression Over Odisha

India is experiencing incessant rainfall in various parts of it. India Meteorological Department (IMD), the national agency for weather updates, has predicted heavy rainfall in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Telangana due to a depression over South Odisha.

According to the IMD department, heavy to very heavy rainfall (≥21 cm) has been recorded in parts of Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, Saurashtra and Coastal Karnataka. Very heavy rainfall (12-20 cm) has been recorded at isolated places of Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, East Rajasthan, South Interior Karnataka, Odisha, Goa and Telangana.

Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Marathawada, Gujarat Region, North Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Bihar and Meghalaya have witnessed heavy rainfall (7-11 cm) in the past 24 hours.

IMD has warned of very heavy rainfall in parts of Maharashtra (including Mumbai), Gujarat, Telangana, and Vidarbha, due to a depression over south interior Odisha. This system is expected to weaken gradually in the next 12 hours as it moves west-northwest. The monsoon trough is currently active and will shift northward from August 20. Strong winds and widespread rain are likely in many areas across West, South, East, Central, and Northeast India over the next few days. The department has advised Fishermen not to venture into the rough seas in several parts of the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal from August 19 to 24 due to unsafe weather conditions.

Mumbai Comes to Standstill

Mumbai, the Financial Capital of India, has been experiencing heavy rainfall since Friday, bringing life to a standstill. Trains, buses and flights are seeing delays and cancellations. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has announced a holiday for all government, private and municipal schools and colleges in Mumbai. IMD has issued a Red alert for Mumbai and the districts around, like Thane and Palghar.