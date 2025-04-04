'Music To Ears': Piyush Goyal Showers Praise On Indian Startups

Contrary to his views from his speech on Thursday, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Friday said that he was delighted to see the work done by Indian startups and that their innovations were like music to his ears.

While speaking to reporters at the event he said, "The flavour that I got, the taste of the innovative work that our young men and women have created through their sheer tenacity, hard work, spirit of inquiry, research, and innovation, is music to ears."

Goyal added that it was truly a delight for him "and this is the foundation on which I am confident. India will be in a very big way into the world of innovation, will make our presence at he global stage on product of deep significance whether its deep tech, AI machine learning, how can we do data analytics smarter and better," an ANI report cited him.

The minister also added that his "message to the startups has been received well," the report added.

Thunderstorm On Thursday

Earlier on Thursday, Goyal had urged startups in India to think big and pushed them to evolve and not be afraid of competition.

"We must learn (from other countries). We must be willing to evolve, we have to be able to learn, and we want to aspire to be bigger and better and bolder. And we should not shy of the competition," he said.

Additionally, Goyal had also asked several pertinent questions like whether the youth is happy being delivery boys and girls and he also asked the Indian startup ecosystem to question if they were really the best.