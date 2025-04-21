Muthoot Finance Dividend 2025: NBFC Share Zooms 5% After 260% Interim Dividend Announcement - Check Payment & Record Date

Muthoot Finance Dividend: Muthoot Finance, one of India's top non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), held its board meeting today and witnessed its shares rise by 5%. The company saw this surge as they also declared an interim dividend of Rs 26 per share for the financial year 2024–25.

“A meeting of the Board of Directors of Muthoot Finance Limited was conducted today, April 21, 2025 (“Meeting”)” as per exchange filing.

Muthoot Finance: Dividend Announcement

The board of Muthoot Finance approved an interim dividend of Rs 26 per equity share on April 21 2025, in the board meeting.

“Considered and approved the payment of an interim dividend of Rs. 26 (Rupees Twenty Six) per equity share (260%) for the Financial Year 2024-25” as per exchange filing.

This Rs 26 dividend is the company's all-time highest interim payment, exceeding the Rs 24 per share distributed in May 2024 and Rs 22 in April 2023.

Muthoot Finance Dividend: Record Date

The company also declared the record date and payout date. The record date for the dividend has been fixed as April 25, 2025, and shareholders as of this date will be eligible to receive the dividend.

“Shareholders whose names appear as on close of business hours of April 25, 2025 (a) as Beneficial owners as per the list to be furnished by the Depositories in respect of the shares held in electronic form and (b) as Members in the Register of Members of the Company in respect of shares held in physical form, would be entitled to receive the interim dividend” the exchange filing read.

Muthoot Finance Dividend: Payout Date

The Muthoot Finance also declared the payment date for the dividend. The payment is expected to be made within 30 days from the date of declaration as per the company's announcement.

“The interim dividend will be paid to the shareholders within 30 days from the date of declaration”, as per the exchange filing.

Muthoot Finance: Dividend History

Muthoot Finance boasts an unbroken history of rewarding shareholders with healthy dividends. Over the last few years, the company has progressively raised its interim dividend payments:

The company gave Rs 24 per share in May 2024, Rs 22 per share in April 2023 and Rs 20 per share in April 2022.

This upward trend showcases the company's robust financial performance and dedication to distributing profits to its investors.

Muthoot Finance Share Price Today

As of April 21, 2025, Muthoot Finance's share price opened at Rs 2,081.00, which is marginally higher than the last close of Rs 2,080.70. The share price saw a significant jump after the announcement of the dividend, reaching Rs 2,111.60, which is a 1.49% increase from the last closing price.