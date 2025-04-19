Dividend, Stock Split Next Week: Muthoot, Sanofi, Huhtamaki Among 5 to Watch – Check Record Date

A few listed companies will be undertaking stock splits and dividend payments during the week of April 21–25, 2025. Investors need to pay attention to important dates to remain eligible and make necessary portfolio adjustments accordingly.

Investors need to pay attention to the corporate actions planned for the week of April 21–25, 2025. Let us see the stocks set for a split and dividend announcement, along with the record date.

Next Week: Upcoming Stock Splits News

Ami Organics Split: Ami Organics is set to announce a stock split from Rs 10 to Rs 5, effective April 25, 2025.

Ranjeet Mechatronics Split: Ranjeet Mechatronics is also set for Rs 10-to-Rs 5 stock split on April 21, 2025.

Upcoming Dividends: Next Week

Sanofi India Dividend: The pharma firm declared a final dividend of Rs 117 per equity share, record date April 25, 2025.

CIE Automotive India Dividend: The shareholders of CIE Automotive India will get a final dividend of Rs 7 per share, the record date being April 23, 2025.

Schaeffler India Dividend: The final dividend declared is Rs 28 per share with a record date of April 23, 2025.

Colab Platforms Dividend: The company has announced an interim dividend of Rs 0.01 with a record date of April 24, 2025.

Huhtamaki India Dividend: The company has announced a final dividend of Rs 2 with a record date of April 24, 2025.

Elantas Beck India Dividend: The company has a final dividend of Rs 7.5 with a record date of April 23, 2025.

Important Notes for Investors

Ex-Dates and Record Dates

To qualify for the dividends or stock splits, investors need to buy shares prior to the ex-date. The record date is when the company fixes the list of shareholders who will be eligible for the corporate action.

Market Holidays

Kindly note that the Indian equity markets will remain closed on April 14 and April 18, 20255, as they are public holidays. Schedule your trading activities accordingly.