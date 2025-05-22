Nalco Share Price Today: PSU Mining Giant Surges 5% - What’s Fueling Its Growth?

Nalco Share Price: The shares of centre led mining major National Aluminium Co Ltd. (Nalco) shares witnessed above 5 per cent on Thursday, May 22, 2025 on the backs of posting stellar Q4 results in the fiscal year 2025.

The public sector undertaking (PSU) recorded a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 2,078, registering a triple-digit rise of 105 per cent from Rs 1,016 reported in the same period previous fiscal year.

The revenue from operations figure increased to Rs 5,268 crore in the quarter ending March, as compared to Rs 3,579 crore reported in the same period of last year.

At 12:58 am, the Nalco shares were trading at Rs 186.21 up by 2.45 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) indices.

According to an exchange filing, Brijendra Pratap Singh, chief managing director of Nalco, said, "Enhancing efficiency, cost optimisation and unwavering commitment of employees have played a key role in enabling NALCO to maintain competitive pricing in a dynamic market environment. Moreover, NALCO’s strategic focus on process improvements has fostered a motivated, performance-driven workforce."

The top Nalco official further reiterated the company's commitment sustainable growth via its expansion plans. These include the fifth stream expansion of its alumina refinery, operationalisation of the Pottangi bauxite mines, and proposed capacity enhancement at its smelter and captive power plants.

“These initiatives are set to provide a strong foundation for sustainable and resilient growth, further fortifying NALCO's position in the global aluminum sector,” he said.

With aluminium prices firming up and demand steadily increasing, NALCO is well-positioned to sustain its growth trajectory, the exchange filing further read.

The mining major reported an EBIDTA, excluding exceptional income, at Rs 2,880, up from Rs 2,427 recorded in the previous quarter. As for operating expenses, the figure stood at Rs 2,514.

So far this year, the public sector firm's shares have struggled to remain in the green territory, dropping over 13 per cent from the Rs 214 price level to Rs 184. In the last 6 months, Nalco shares have declined by more than 27 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) bourse.