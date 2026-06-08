Nasdaq Crash & West Asia War: Is 'Black Monday' Looming For Indian Stock Market?

Stock Market Today: The Indian stock market benchmark bourses, Nifty 50 and Sensex, are expected to witness a gap down opening, tracking a global markets crash amid fresh escalations in the West-Asia war, which lowered expectations of an end to the US-Israel conflict with Iran.

Meanwhile, Asian markets crashed after the US stock market benchmark indices ended in red on Friday with Nasdaq recording its largest one-day percentage loss since April 2025.

On Friday's trading session, the Indian stock market closed the volatile session lower after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised inflation forecast and reduced growth projections while keeping the report unchanged at 5.25%.

The Sensex declined 0.16% to close at 74,243.34, while the Nifty 50 ended 0.21% lower at 23,366.70.

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Asian Markets

Asian markets traded lower on Monday amid renewed escalations in the Middle East and rising crude oil prices. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 3.66%, while the Topix dropped 2.41%. South Korea’s Kospi tanked 8.4%, while the Kosdaq fell as much as 7%.

Gift Nifty Today

Gift Nifty was trading around 23,096 level, a discount of nearly 356 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a gap-down start for the Indian stock market indices.

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Wall Street

The US stock market ended sharply lower on Friday, ending its nine-week winning streak, weighed down by a sharp slump in technology stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 1.35% to 50,866.78, while the S&P 500 fell 2.64% to 7,383.74. The Nasdaq Composite ended 4.18% lower at 25,709.43.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq index witnessed a crash in its last trading session as the solid US job market report made it less likely for the US Federal Reserve to announce borrowing rate cuts, making present US Treasury bonds less attractive.

Meanwhile, Nvidia stock price plunged 6.20%, Microsoft share price declined 2.66%, AMD shares tanked 10.86% Apple shares fell 1.25%, Amazon stock plummeted 3.06%, and Meta shares ended 5.51% lower.

Crude Oil Prices

The prices of crude oil prices rose after Israel launched renewed strikes on Lebanon despite a a fragile ceasefire between the two countries. The US crude futures rallied 2.32% to $92.64 per barrel, while Brent crude futures rose 2.5% to $95.42 a barrel.

US-Iran War