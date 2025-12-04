Updated 4 December 2025 at 13:03 IST
National Aviation Emergency: Why IndiGo Was Worst-Hit After New FDTL Kicked In?
After being credited for one of the worst aviation crisis India has witnessed, Indigo has placed the burden of flight delays across key cities from Bengaluru to Pune on "a multitude of unforeseen operational challenges".
- Republic Business
- 1 min read
After being credited for one of the worst aviation crisis India has witnessed, Indigo has placed the burden of flight delays across key cities from Bengaluru to Pune on "a multitude of unforeseen operational challenges".
"A multitude of unforeseen operational challenges including minor technology glitches, schedule changes linked to the winter season, adverse weather conditions, increased congestion in the aviation system and the implementation of updated crew rostering rules (Flight Duty Time Limitations) had a negative compounding impact on our operations in a way that was not feasible to be anticipated," according to an officia Indigo statement.
On December 4, 2025, the Gurgaon-headquartered airline has cancelled over 180 flights from three major Indian cities, as a result of the new flight-duty and rest-period norms.
Advertisement
Published By : Nitin Waghela
Published On: 4 December 2025 at 13:03 IST