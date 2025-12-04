National Aviation Emergency: Why IndiGo Was Worst-Hit After New FDTL Kicked In?

Indigo credited with one of India's worst aviation crisis after over 180 flights got cancelled from three key Indian cities. | Image: File

After being credited for one of the worst aviation crisis India has witnessed, Indigo has placed the burden of flight delays across key cities from Bengaluru to Pune on "a multitude of unforeseen operational challenges".

"A multitude of unforeseen operational challenges including minor technology glitches, schedule changes linked to the winter season, adverse weather conditions, increased congestion in the aviation system and the implementation of updated crew rostering rules (Flight Duty Time Limitations) had a negative compounding impact on our operations in a way that was not feasible to be anticipated," according to an officia Indigo statement.

On December 4, 2025, the Gurgaon-headquartered airline has cancelled over 180 flights from three major Indian cities, as a result of the new flight-duty and rest-period norms.