Ground clearance: Setting the ball rolling for the upcoming Navi Mumbai Airport, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) has issued the location code for this aerodrome expected to witness completion end of this year. As per the IATA website, as of May 3, the Navi Mumbai International Airport has been designated with the three-letter location code ‘NMI’.

Navi Mumbai International Airport Pvt Ltd (NMIAL), a subsidiary of Mumbai International Airport Ltd has announced that the International Air Transport Association (IATA), has awarded ‘NMI’ as the location code to it.

“It is one of the important milestone for our airport and a step towards asserting its global identity. The development reaffirms our commitment to the timely completion of the project. Our team at NMIAL is happy about the development and is looking forward to many such milestones in the future, “informed a NMIAL spokesperson.

IATA Codes are an integral part of the aviation and travel industry which help identify destinations and traffic documents of a commercial airline. In addition, this three-letter code also facilitates smooth running of hundreds of electronic applications which have been built around these coding systems for passenger and cargo traffic purposes.

Navi Mumbai International Airport is scheduled to be commissioned by March 2025. In its initial phase the airport will have a capacity of 20 million passengers per annum and 0.5 million metric ton per year cargo capacity.

A cursory look at the IATA platform reveals that ‘NMI’ stands for the IATA code for Navi Mumbai’s DB Patil International Airport. The current international airport in Mumbai continues with the code ‘BOM’ as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSIA). An airport code, which is referred to as a location code, consists of three letters. It serves the purpose to identify airports and urban areas globally, as stated by the IATA.

In September last year, IATA assigned ‘DXN’ as the location code for the forthcoming Greater Noida International Airport. In January, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had said that the Navi Mumbai airport is expected to begin operations by 2024 end.