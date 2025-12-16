Nepal Eases Rules on Indian Currency After a Decade — Here’s What Changes Now

Nepal has taken a significant policy step by relaxing long-standing restrictions on the use of Indian currency, ending a freeze that has been in place since the fallout of India’s 2016 demonetisation. The decision was cleared by the Nepal Cabinet earlier this week and formally announced by the government’s spokesperson.



Jagdish Kharel, Nepal’s Minister for Information Technology and Communication, said the revised framework allows the movement of certain Indian currency denominations across the India–Nepal border, subject to specific limits. While the government has opened the door to cross-border use of higher-value notes, it has retained a ceiling on the amount individuals can carry while travelling between the two countries.



Under the new arrangement, both Indian and Nepali citizens will be allowed to carry Indian currency up to a prescribed limit per person while entering or exiting Nepal. Kharel clarified that the relaxation applies only to Indian banknotes issued after November 9, 2016, the date on which New Delhi invalidated old high-denomination notes.