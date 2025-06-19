Nestlé India May Gift Bonus Shares! Big Announcement Expected June 26

Nestlé India has informed the stock exchanges that its Board of Directors will meet on Thursday, June 26, 2025, to consider and approve a proposal for the issuance of bonus shares, subject to necessary approvals.

“A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 26th June 2025, to inter-alia consider and approve the proposal for issue of bonus shares, subject to requisite approvals,” stated the company in a regulatory filing to BSE.

In accordance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations and the company’s internal policies, Nestlé India also announced that the trading window for dealing in its securities will remain closed from June 19 to June 28, 2025 (both days inclusive). This restriction applies to designated persons and their immediate relatives.

“In view of the above event, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed from 19th June 2025 to 28th June 2025 (both days inclusive),” the filing added.

If approved, this will mark a significant development for the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) giant’s shareholders, especially after the company’s robust financial performance in recent quarters.

Nestlé India Dividend payout

Earlier, Nestlé India's board recommended a final dividend of Rs 10 per equity share of face value Rs 1 each for the financial year 2024-25. This dividend is recommended on the company's entire issued, subscribed, and paid-up share capital. The record date for this dividend was April 24, 2025.

Nestlé India Financial Performance

Nestlé India on reported a 5.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in net profit to Rs 885 crore in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2024-25 (FY25), amid rising volatility in commodities. Despite the decline in net profit, the company's revenue from operations showed growth, rising by 4.49 per cent to Rs 5,504 crore in Q4 FY25, up from Rs 5,268 crore in Q4 FY24.