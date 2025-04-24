Nestle India Dividend FY2025: Declares Rs 10 Final Dividend Per Share; Check Record Date

Nestle India Dividend FY25

'Recommended final dividend of Rs. 10/- (Rupees ten only) per equity share of the face value of Re. 1/- ( Rupee one only) each for the financial year 2024-25 on the entire issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the Company of 964,157,160 equity shares of face value of Re. 1/- (Rupee one only) each...,' as mentioned in the exchange filing.



Nestle India Record Date FY25

The company has also announced its record data, which is on 4th July 2025.



"fixed Friday, 4th July 2025 as Record Date for the purpose of determining entitlement of the members to the final dividend for the financial year 2024-25…" as mentioned in the exchange filing.



Nestle India Payout Date FY25

The Maggie maker also announced its payout date, which is 24th July 2025. The payout date is the one on which the dividend amount is credited into the shareholders' accounts.



‘if approved by the members at the ensuing 66th AGM, which shall be paid on and from Thursday, 24th July 2025,’ as per the exchange filing.



Nestle India Q4 Results FY2025

Nestlé India reported a profit for the period of Rs 873.46 crore, down from Rs 934.17 crore in the previous period. This represents a decrease of Rs 60.71 crore, which is approximately a 6.5% decline in net profit year-over-year.

