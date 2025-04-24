Nestle India Dividend FY2025: Declares Rs 10 Final Dividend Per Share; Check Record Date

Updated April 24th 2025, 12:29 IST
Nestle India has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 10 per share for the financial year 2024-25. The company has fixed Friday, 4th July 2025 as the record date to determine the entitlement of its members to the final dividend. This announcement comes as part of Nestle's quarterly results for Q4 FY25.
Nestle India Dividend FY25
'Recommended final dividend of Rs. 10/- (Rupees ten only) per equity share of the face value of Re. 1/- ( Rupee one only) each for the financial year 2024-25 on the entire issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the Company of 964,157,160 equity shares of face value of Re. 1/- (Rupee one only) each...,' as mentioned in the exchange filing.
Nestle India Record Date FY25
The company has also announced its record data, which is on 4th July 2025.
"fixed Friday, 4th July 2025 as Record Date for the purpose of determining entitlement of the members to the final dividend for the financial year 2024-25…" as mentioned in the exchange filing.
Nestle India Payout Date FY25
The Maggie maker also announced its payout date, which is 24th July 2025. The payout date is the one on which the dividend amount is credited into the shareholders' accounts.
‘if approved by the members at the ensuing 66th AGM, which shall be paid on and from Thursday, 24th July 2025,’ as per the exchange filing.
Nestle India Q4 Results FY2025
Nestlé India reported a profit for the period of Rs 873.46 crore, down from Rs 934.17 crore in the previous period. This represents a decrease of Rs 60.71 crore, which is approximately a 6.5% decline in net profit year-over-year.
Nestlé India's financial performance showed consistent growth year-over-year, with revenue from operations increasing to Rs 5,503.88 crore from Rs 5,267.59 crore, marking a 4.5% rise of Rs 236.29 crore.
Nestle’s Q4 2025 results show a positive performance with product sales rising to Rs 5,447.64 crore, an increase of 3.7% compared to Rs 5,254.43 crore last year. Total income also grew by 4.1%, reaching Rs 5,512.32 crore from Rs 5,294.34 crore. However, total expenses saw a 6.3% rise, climbing to Rs 4,307.76 crore from Rs 4,053.84 crore, reflecting higher operational costs.
