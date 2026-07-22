Nestlé India Reports 48% Surge In Q1 FY27 Net Profit To ₹975 Crore; Sales Up 25%
Net profit for the first quarter ended June 30, 2026, surged 47.9% year-on-year to ₹975.1 crore, up from ₹659.2 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. Revenue from operations reached ₹6,378.18 crore, with total sales growing 25.4% YoY to ₹6,363.27 crore, driven by strong domestic and export demand.
- Republic Business
- 2 min read
FMCG major Nestlé India Limited reported a 47.9% year-on-year surge in standalone net profit for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2026. The profit was supported by strong volume growth, solid domestic demand, and double-digit expansion across all major product categories.
Standalone Net Profit after Tax (PAT) rose to ₹975.12 crore for the April–June quarter (Q1 FY27), compared with ₹659.23 crore reported in the same period a year ago. Basic earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹5.06 for the quarter.
Top-Line Expands
The company’s revenue from operations rose to ₹6,378.18 crore for the quarter under review, up from ₹5,096.16 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Total product sales reached ₹6,363.27 crore, marking a 25.4% growth year-on-year.
Domestic sales grew 25.0% to ₹6,073.05 crore, pushed by better penetration in rural markets, strong quick-commerce momentum, and sustained brand investments. Export sales saw a 35.6% jump to ₹290.22 crore, despite ongoing global trade headwinds.
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Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) stood at ₹1,538.13 crore, delivering an EBITDA margin of 24.2%.
Category Momentum
All four product divisions, Confectionery, Powdered & Liquid Beverages, Prepared Dishes & Cooking Aids, and Milk Products & Nutrition, delivered double-digit growth.
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- Beverages & Confectionery: NESCAFÉ Classic and NESCAFÉ Sunrise recorded high double-digit, volume-led growth, while KITKAT continued to gain market share supported by premiumization and e-commerce expansion.
- Prepared Dishes: MAGGI posted double-digit growth, driven by new product launches and better rural distribution.
- Out-of-Home & E-Commerce: The company’s quick commerce is a key growth lever, along with expansion in organized trade and Out-of-Home (OOH) consumption.
"We delivered a strong quarter with sales growth of 25.4% led by volume growth... powered by continued consumer trust in our brands and a strong focus on execution," said Manish Tiwary, Chairman and Managing Director of Nestlé India.
Commenting on input costs, Nestlé India noted that commodity trends remain mixed. While coffee supply is expected to stabilize with higher production in Brazil and Vietnam, short-term price volatility persists. Cocoa, sugar, and protein complexes face continued inflationary pressures, whereas edible oils, wheat, and milk are expected to remain range-bound.