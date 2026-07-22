Nestlé India Reports 48% Surge In Q1 FY27 Net Profit To ₹975 Crore; Sales Up 25%

FMCG major Nestlé India Limited reported a 47.9% year-on-year surge in standalone net profit for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2026. The profit was supported by strong volume growth, solid domestic demand, and double-digit expansion across all major product categories.

Standalone Net Profit after Tax (PAT) rose to ₹975.12 crore for the April–June quarter (Q1 FY27), compared with ₹659.23 crore reported in the same period a year ago. Basic earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹5.06 for the quarter.

Top-Line Expands

The company’s revenue from operations rose to ₹6,378.18 crore for the quarter under review, up from ₹5,096.16 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Total product sales reached ₹6,363.27 crore, marking a 25.4% growth year-on-year.

Domestic sales grew 25.0% to ₹6,073.05 crore, pushed by better penetration in rural markets, strong quick-commerce momentum, and sustained brand investments. Export sales saw a 35.6% jump to ₹290.22 crore, despite ongoing global trade headwinds.

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Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) stood at ₹1,538.13 crore, delivering an EBITDA margin of 24.2%.

Category Momentum

All four product divisions, Confectionery, Powdered & Liquid Beverages, Prepared Dishes & Cooking Aids, and Milk Products & Nutrition, delivered double-digit growth.

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Beverages & Confectionery: NESCAFÉ Classic and NESCAFÉ Sunrise recorded high double-digit, volume-led growth, while KITKAT continued to gain market share supported by premiumization and e-commerce expansion.

Prepared Dishes: MAGGI posted double-digit growth, driven by new product launches and better rural distribution.

Out-of-Home & E-Commerce: The company’s quick commerce is a key growth lever, along with expansion in organized trade and Out-of-Home (OOH) consumption.

"We delivered a strong quarter with sales growth of 25.4% led by volume growth... powered by continued consumer trust in our brands and a strong focus on execution," said Manish Tiwary, Chairman and Managing Director of Nestlé India.