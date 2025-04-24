Nestlé India Q4 Results 2025: Maggie Maker Net Profit Declines 6.5% YoY; Rs 10 Dividend Declared - Check Earnings Details

Nestlé India reported a profit for the period of Rs 873.46 crore, down from Rs 934.17 crore in the previous period. | Image: Nestle

Nestlé India Q4 Results 2025: Nestlé India consolidated net profit declined to Rs 873.46 crore, down from Rs 934.17 crore in the previous period. This represents a decrease of Rs 60.71 crore, which is approximately a 6.5% decline in net profit year-over-year.

Revenue from operations increased to Rs 5,503.88 crore from Rs 5,267.59 crore, showing an improvement of Rs 236.29 crore, which is 4.5% higher than the previous year.

Nestle India Dividend 2025

The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 10 per equity share (face value of Rs 1 each) for the financial year ending 31st March 2025, which totals Rs 964.16 million. This is in addition to two interim dividends already paid: Rs 2.75 per share in August 2024 and Rs 14.25 per share in February 2025.

Nestle Q4 Results 2025 Highlights

Nestlé India showed a steady year-over-year growth across key financial indicators. Domestic sales increased to Rs 5,234.98 crore from Rs 5,021.61 crore, a rise of Rs 213.37 crore or 4.2%.

However, export sales declined to Rs 212.66 crore from Rs 232.82 crore, down by Rs 20.16 crore or 8.7%.

The total sale of products rose to Rs 5,447.64 crore from Rs 5,254.43 crore, reflecting a growth of Rs 193.21 crore or about 3.7%.

Total income grew to Rs 5,512.32 crore from Rs 5,294.34 crore, up by Rs 217.98 crore or 4.1%. On the cost side, total expenses rose to Rs 4,307.76 crore from Rs 4,053.84 crore, an increase of Rs 253.92 crore, or 6.3%, indicating higher input and operational costs during the year.

New Investment in Nutraceutical Business

Nestlé India has made an investment to acquire a 49% stake in Dr. Reddy's and Nestlé Health Science Limited. This investment is aimed at developing their nutraceutical business, and the joint venture will become an associate of Nestlé India from 24th July 2024.

Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results

As per the Companies Act, 2013, Nestlé India has presented its financial results both on a standalone and consolidated basis. Additionally, the company has decided to present profit from operations as extra information. This measure takes into account profit before exceptional items, subtracts other income, and adds back finance costs and corporate social responsibility expenses.

Impact of Transition to Uniform Financial Year

The results for FY 2025 are not directly comparable to the previous financial year (ended 31st March 2024), as that year was 15 months long due to a transition to a uniform financial year. To assist with comparison, the company has shared quarterly figures for the period ending 31st March 2024. Notable results include total sales increased by 3.7% and domestic sales grew by 4.2%.

Cost of materials consumed as a percentage of sales rose from 43.3% to 44.3% for the quarter ending 31st March 2025.

Exceptional Items for FY 2025