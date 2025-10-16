Nestlé to Cut 16,000 Jobs as New CEO Philipp Navratil Pushes Aggressive Overhaul

Nestlé SA plans to cut 16,000 jobs worldwide, about 6% of its workforce, as new Chief Executive Officer Philipp Navratil moves swiftly to reshape the Swiss food giant and restore investor confidence after a turbulent leadership transition, according to a report by Bloomberg



The layoffs, which will unfold over the next two years, form part of a plan to deliver 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.7 billion) in cost savings by 2027 — up from an earlier target of 2.5 billion francs. About 12,000 of the affected roles are white-collar positions, with the remaining 4,000 from manufacturing and supply chain operations.



“The world is changing, and Nestlé needs to change faster,” Navratil said in a statement. “This will include making hard but necessary decisions to reduce headcount.”



Nestlé’s shares surged as much as 8% in Swiss trading — the steepest rise since 2008 — after the company reported a 4.3% increase in third-quarter sales, driven by higher prices and a rebound in real internal growth. Analysts said the results could help partly rebuild investor trust that had wavered amid governance issues earlier this year.