New Income-Tax Draft Rules Expand Reporting Thresholds, Add Work for Small Businesses

The Draft Income-Tax Rules, 2026, unveiled by the government ahead of a full overhaul of tax administration, contain a series of compliance changes aimed at enhancing transparency and widening the tax base. However, the proposals have raised concerns that certain new reporting requirements could disproportionately burden micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and stock brokers/intermediaries, groups already grappling with shifting regulatory landscapes.

While much of the early discussion around the draft tax rules has focused on changes to allowances and exemptions for individuals, the secondary layers of the draft clarify how high-value transactions and documentation checkpoints will be treated. These additions, though designed to tighten tax compliance, may also raise the cost of compliance for businesses and intermediaries that deal in frequent transactions above newly prescribed thresholds.

High-value Transaction Reporting Expands

A significant change under the draft rules is the widening of Permanent Account Number (PAN) requirements in everyday business dealings. PAN quoting is set to become mandatory for a range of high-value transactions that were previously outside the scope of automatic reporting, including:

Cash deposits exceeding ₹10 lakh per financial year

Hotel bills above ₹1 lakh per stay

Purchase of motor vehicles costing more than ₹5 lakh

Property transactions above ₹20 lakh

These stricter PAN requirements, intended to improve the accessibility of funds and discourage unaccounted transactions, also mean that businesses must now map customer identifiers meticulously across multiple transaction types. For MSMEs that operate with walk-in customers, this could translate into added administrative work and record-keeping costs.

Brokerage Houses Face More Detailed Disclosures

Stock brokers and trading intermediaries, too, are likely to see expanded reporting duties under the draft rules. Although the precise category-wise reporting formats are still under consultation, several industry sources say the draft text suggests more frequent reconciliations of client accounts and enhanced disclosure norms for digital financial transactions. This could necessitate upgrades to internal compliance systems, especially for mid-tier brokers with limited back-office infrastructure.

Brokers said they are studying the draft rule text to gauge the extent of reporting changes; even seemingly small adjustments to reporting frequency or data granularity can require significant investment in compliance software and human resources.

Balancing Transparency and Cost

Tax policy experts point out that the government’s intent with the draft changes is to align India’s tax administration with international norms on financial transparency and anti-evasion tracking. But they also emphasise the need to balance this with the ease-of-doing-business framework, particularly for smaller enterprises.

“MSMEs already manage multiple compliance requirements across GST, labour laws, and corporate filings,” said one chartered accountant briefed on the draft text. “Adding another layer of detailed PAN-linked reporting, especially without simplified digital interfaces, may push costs up for this segment.”

Industry associations representing small businesses have indicated they will submit feedback during the public consultation period, urging clarity on thresholds, reporting timelines and exempt categories.

Where Brokers Stand?