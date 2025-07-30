New ITR Scams on WhatsApp and Email: How to Spot Fake Tax Links Before It’s Too Late

If you have been receiving WhatsApp messages as well as emails regarding your PAN Card getting blocked or your refund being withheld, there is absolutely no need to worry as there is a recent trend of fraudulent messages that have been going around lately.

Along with this email or message, you will easily be able to find a clickable link.

Where Is The Scam?

The clickable link that comes along with the message is where the fraud and the scam is and you need to abstain from clicking on such links.

It is advisable to not click on such links or even open any such PDFs as it could be a phishing and it could be designed to steal your personal info, bank credentials, or worse.

These scams are increasingly getting smarter, more polished, and often strike when you're least expecting them, especially during tax season.

How Can You Spot These Scams?

Step 1: Always look for a Document Identification Number (DIN) as every official document carries it.

Step 2: Official notices are always uploaded to your e-filing portal, so it is advisable to log in to the Income Tax e-portal and check your dashboard.

Step 3: Real emails come in from official domains like '@incometax.gov.in', '@tdscpc.gov.in' and '@gov.in.' Anything else, should not be entertained.