Gurugram Dog Attack - Most Recent Addition To India's Dog Attack Menace: What Is The Solution?

In the most recent addition to Gurugram's dog attack menace, a woman was attacked on Wednesday by an unprovoked pet dog, while she was walking on the streets.

While there have been several such incidents of stray dogs attacking people walking on the streets, sparing no toddler or adult, this is the one of the few cases that involves a pet dog.

Gurugram Woman Attacked By Pet Dog

A woman was attacked by a pet dog on Wednesday while she was taking a walk in her locality. The woman was attacked brutally by this domesticated pet dog in a posh DLF society of Gold Course Road, in Gurugram.

As a result, she has sustained major injuries after falling during the incident. The dog bit the woman, pulled her hand after which she fell to the ground.

The pet dog was with its owner as the woman was walking down the street.

Currently, the woman is being treated in a hospital.

The incident took place early in the morning when she was taking a walk.

No complaint has been raised by the family so far.

Dog Attack Menace In India

A street dog had attacked and bit a man who had also received serious injuries in Karnataka.

As authorities are struggling to control the menace, stray dogs have become a severe problem for India.

Earlier, a video had surfaced from Karnataka's Chitradurga, which showed a young girl, estimated to be between 6 to 9 years old, being chased by at least two stray dogs as she ran terrified, crying for help on a local street.

In yet another tragic case from Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, a 14-year-old school student died of rabies a few days after being bitten by a stray dog, despite receiving medication and an anti-rabies injection. The incident occurred on June 16 while the teenager was returning home from school in Manikwar village.

A 37-year-old lady from Noida fell off from the first floor walkway after getting attacked by a dog. She also sustained a serious spinal fracture in the incident, the police said.

What Is The Solution?

While commenting on the situation Ritu Singh, an animal lover and caregiver from Noida said that there are two aspects to the problem, one that involves domestic dogs and the other involving strays.

She added that in case of pets, “pet parents need to be more responsible. It's because they are not able to control their dogs, that dogs behave like this.”

She also highlighted the obsession with the excessive breeding of certain dogs that are not suitable for this weather.

Pet parents also use “harness instead of a collar. Big dogs tend to react due to hyper energy and they are also not trained well and live in small apartments with inadequate exercise.”

As a result, if the caregiver is not aware and tends to “get aggressive at times and that also impacts them.”

She further highlighted the need for RWAs to take care of its dogs and conduct regular sterilization drives and vaccination drives.

"There is absolutely no problem" in places where the dogs are well fed and well taken care of, she added.

However, a big part of the problem is that the municipality is not involved and neither is Noida Authority, she emphasised.

She further noted that in line with the National Mission for Eradication of Rabies By 2030, there is a human component and an animal component. While the human component is well taken care of the animal component suffers.

Ritu Singh also highlighted that a conversation around these issues is what is missing right now in many places and that is why the situation is getting aggravated.

"Rules were made in 2001 and funds were also allocated but no one knows where that fund is going," she said.

On being asked who is responsible for those funds she said that they are taken care of by the “public heath department and animal husbandry department and there are animal welfare committees which are further appointed by them.”

She emphasised that while there is a proper system, effective monitoring committees at the ground level is the need of the hour.