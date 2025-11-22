New Labour Laws Provides 'Uniformity For Blinkit Gig Workers', Strengthens 'Social Security': Zomato

After the central administration reveamped India's labour laws, food delivery service provider Zomato said the consolidation of 29 labour laws into four labour codes strengthened social secuirty for gig workers across the nation.

The Deepinder Goyal led Zomato said, "One of these four labour codes is Code on Social Security, 2020 (CoSS) which helps strengthen the social security access for gig workers across the country, including those who power our Zomato and Blinkit businesses," as per an BSE exchange filing.

In a message directed to its stakeholders, the Gurgaon-headquartered firm said, “The exact financial and operational contours of CoSS will become clear only once the corresponding Rules are notified.”

"We have been engaging with the Government over the years and providing inputs throughout this process, and we will continue to do so. We don’t think any financial impact on account of these Rules will be detrimental to long term health and sustainability of our business," it said.

The four codes are Code on Wages (2019), Industrial Relations Code (2020), Code on Social Security (2020) and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code (2020)—replace 29 existing labour laws.

Key Perks For India's Gig-Workers

The fixed-term employees will receive benefits simialr to permanent workers, which is inclusive of leave, medical cover and social security.

Their gratuity eligibility has been brought down from five years to one.

Meanwhile, contract workers will also receive health and social security benefits from their principal employer, along with free annual health check-ups.

Gig and platform workers, aggregators and platforms have been formally defined for the first time.