New Trump Tariffs To Kick In From August 7: Canada, India Among 70 Countries Facing Duties| Full Country‑Wise Breakdown

This latest move targets countries like Canada, India, Brazil, and Taiwan with some of the heaviest levies. “Despite having engaged in negotiations, some partners offered terms that do not sufficiently address imbalances or align with the United States on economic and national-security matters,” Trump’s order stated.



The move has already triggered diplomatic tensions, market jitters, and threats of retaliation. Stocks and equity futures dipped modestly in Asia following the announcement, though the reaction was more muted than the sharp sell-offs that followed earlier tariff announcements in April.



What the Order Says: New Rates, Timeline, and Exemptions

According to the executive order, new import duty rates of 10% to 41% will begin taking effect at 12:01 a.m. EDT on August 7, impacting a total of 69 trading partners. Countries not on the list will face a flat 10% import tax—though Trump has hinted that could rise further.



Countries like India will face a 25% tariff, while Brazil faces a 50% levy. Taiwan is hit with 20%, and Canada sees a new 35% rate on fentanyl-linked goods, up from the previous 25%.

Some countries had negotiated partial reprieves, but others were blindsided without a chance to negotiate. The order includes a one-week grace period for goods already in transit.

A US official hinted at more developments, stating, “We have made a few deals today that are excellent for the country,” though details are still pending, as mentioned in the report by reuters.



India in the Crosshairs: Tariffs and a Russian Oil Penalty

India emerged as one of the key flashpoints in Trump’s tariff crackdown. The White House cited delays in finalising a trade deal and India’s agricultural protectionism as causes for concern. But a deeper grievance appeared to be New Delhi’s continued oil purchases from Russia.

“India's purchases of Russian oil are helping to sustain Moscow's war efforts in Ukraine, and it is ‘most certainly a point of irritation’ in New Delhi’s relationship with Washington,” said U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.



Although Trump had earlier announced that India’s tariffs would take effect on August 1, the signed executive order now sets the new effective date as August 7. The 25% tariff comes alongside an unspecified penalty related to India’s Russia trade, mainly defence and energy imports.

Meanwhile, the Indian opposition seized on the announcement to criticise Prime Minister Modi’s foreign policy handling, calling it a failure in diplomacy. The rupee slid against the dollar following the news, as mentioned in the report by Reuters.



Canada and Mexico: Same Region, Different Treatment

Canada and Mexico, two of the US’s biggest trading partners, received starkly different treatment under the executive orders.



Trump raised tariffs on Canadian goods tied to fentanyl to 35%, citing Ottawa’s alleged failure to help stem illicit drug flows into the U.S. “Canada has been very poorly led,” Trump told reporters. The Canadian government did not immediately respond, but has previously contested US claims.



By contrast, Mexico was granted a 90-day reprieve from a scheduled 30% hike, giving time for further negotiations on a broader trade pact.



“We avoided the tariff increase announced for tomorrow,” said Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum in a post on X after a call with Trump. “The conversation was very good.”

Roughly 85% of U.S. imports from Mexico comply with USMCA rules of origin, which shield them from fentanyl-related tariffs. However, Trump is maintaining a 50% tariff on Mexican metals (steel, aluminium, copper) and a 25% levy on autos and non-compliant goods.

“Mexico has agreed to immediately terminate its non-tariff trade barriers, of which there were many,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, without detailing what those were.

