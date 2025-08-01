Republic World
Updated 1 August 2025 at 12:42 IST

New Trump Tariffs To Kick In From August 7: Canada, India Among 70 Countries Facing Duties| Full Country‑Wise Breakdown

US President Donald Trump has imposed steep tariffs on exports from 69 countries, including India, Brazil, and Canada, ahead of a Friday trade deadline. The move escalates global trade tensions as Trump pushes to rebalance deficits, citing national security. India's Russian oil imports and farm policies triggered Washington’s ire.

Reported by: Gunjan Rajput
US President Donald Trump Signs Landmark Crypto Bill Into Law, Revolutionising Stablecoin Regulations
US President Donald Trump | Image: X

US President Donald Trump has unleashed a sweeping wave of tariffs affecting nearly 70 countries in a bid to reorder global trade ties and protect American manufacturing. The executive order, issued just days before a self-imposed Friday trade deadline, imposes duties ranging from 10% to 50% on a vast array of goods from 69 nations.

This latest move targets countries like Canada, India, Brazil, and Taiwan with some of the heaviest levies. “Despite having engaged in negotiations, some partners offered terms that do not sufficiently address imbalances or align with the United States on economic and national-security matters,” Trump’s order stated.

The move has already triggered diplomatic tensions, market jitters, and threats of retaliation. Stocks and equity futures dipped modestly in Asia following the announcement, though the reaction was more muted than the sharp sell-offs that followed earlier tariff announcements in April.

What the Order Says: New Rates, Timeline, and Exemptions
According to the executive order, new import duty rates of 10% to 41% will begin taking effect at 12:01 a.m. EDT on August 7, impacting a total of 69 trading partners. Countries not on the list will face a flat 10% import tax—though Trump has hinted that could rise further.

Countries like India will face a 25% tariff, while Brazil faces a 50% levy. Taiwan is hit with 20%, and Canada sees a new 35% rate on fentanyl-linked goods, up from the previous 25%.
Some countries had negotiated partial reprieves, but others were blindsided without a chance to negotiate. The order includes a one-week grace period for goods already in transit.
A US official hinted at more developments, stating, “We have made a few deals today that are excellent for the country,” though details are still pending, as mentioned in the report by reuters. 

India in the Crosshairs: Tariffs and a Russian Oil Penalty
India emerged as one of the key flashpoints in Trump’s tariff crackdown. The White House cited delays in finalising a trade deal and India’s agricultural protectionism as causes for concern. But a deeper grievance appeared to be New Delhi’s continued oil purchases from Russia.
“India's purchases of Russian oil are helping to sustain Moscow's war efforts in Ukraine, and it is ‘most certainly a point of irritation’ in New Delhi’s relationship with Washington,” said U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Although Trump had earlier announced that India’s tariffs would take effect on August 1, the signed executive order now sets the new effective date as August 7. The 25% tariff comes alongside an unspecified penalty related to India’s Russia trade, mainly defence and energy imports.
Meanwhile, the Indian opposition seized on the announcement to criticise Prime Minister Modi’s foreign policy handling, calling it a failure in diplomacy. The rupee slid against the dollar following the news, as mentioned in the report by Reuters. 

Canada and Mexico: Same Region, Different Treatment
Canada and Mexico, two of the US’s biggest trading partners, received starkly different treatment under the executive orders.

Trump raised tariffs on Canadian goods tied to fentanyl to 35%, citing Ottawa’s alleged failure to help stem illicit drug flows into the U.S. “Canada has been very poorly led,” Trump told reporters. The Canadian government did not immediately respond, but has previously contested US claims.

By contrast, Mexico was granted a 90-day reprieve from a scheduled 30% hike, giving time for further negotiations on a broader trade pact.

“We avoided the tariff increase announced for tomorrow,” said Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum in a post on X after a call with Trump. “The conversation was very good.”
Roughly 85% of U.S. imports from Mexico comply with USMCA rules of origin, which shield them from fentanyl-related tariffs. However, Trump is maintaining a 50% tariff on Mexican metals (steel, aluminium, copper) and a 25% levy on autos and non-compliant goods.
“Mexico has agreed to immediately terminate its non-tariff trade barriers, of which there were many,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, without detailing what those were.
 


Brazil Gets Hit Over Bolsonaro, But Some Relief Granted
Brazil, Latin America’s largest economy, was hit with a massive 50% tariff, partly in retaliation for its prosecution of Trump ally Jair Bolsonaro. However, the White House excluded key sectors such as aircraft, energy, and orange juice from the higher tariffs to avoid a complete rupture in ties.
This targeted move showcases the administration’s intent to wield tariffs not just as economic tools, but also as instruments of political influence.

Judicial Pushback: Legal Challenges Over Trump’s Powers
Trump’s sweeping use of the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to justify the tariffs is now facing stiff judicial scrutiny. A lower court in May ruled that Trump’s actions exceeded his executive authority, and federal appeals court judges have voiced scepticism over whether declaring a trade deficit an "emergency" is legally valid.
Oral arguments before the US Appeals Court for the Federal Circuit suggested that the bench could impose constraints on future tariff impositions.

The China Question: Deal or More Duties by August 12
Amid the flurry of tariffs, China is facing an August 12 deadline to finalise a durable trade agreement. Beijing and Washington had reached preliminary understandings in May and June to ease tit-for-tat tariff escalations and address the rare earths dispute.

What’s Next: Potential Economic Fallout
Commerce Department data shows the tariffs are already beginning to push up prices on consumer goods. In June alone:
Home furnishings and household equipment prices jumped 1.3%
Recreational goods rose by 0.9%
Clothing and footwear costs were up 0.4%

Economists warn that if the tariffs remain in place—or escalate further—they could fuel inflation, disrupt supply chains, and even impact the upcoming U.S. election cycle by increasing the cost of living.

The Full Tariff List: Some Countries Worse Off Than Others
Countries and Territories    Reciprocal Tariff, Adjusted
Afghanistan    15%
Algeria    30%
Angola    15%
Bangladesh    20%
Bolivia    15%
Bosnia and Herzegovina    30%
Botswana    15%
Brazil    10%
Brunei    25%
Cambodia    19%
Cameroon    15%
Chad    15%
Costa Rica    15%
Côte d`Ivoire    15%
Democratic Republic of the Congo    15%
Ecuador    15%
Equatorial Guinea    15%
European Union: Goods with Column 1 Duty Rate > 15%    0%
European Union: Goods with Column 1 Duty Rate < 15%    15% minus Column 1 Duty Rate
Falkland Islands    10%
Fiji    15%
Ghana    15%
Guyana    15%
Iceland    15%
India    25%
Indonesia    19%
Iraq    35%
Israel    15%
Japan    15%
Jordan    15%
Kazakhstan    25%
Laos    40%
Lesotho    15%
Libya    30%
Liechtenstein    15%
Madagascar    15%
Malawi    15%
Malaysia    19%
Mauritius    15%
Moldova    25%
Myanmar (Burma)    40%
Mozambique    15%
Namibia    15%
Nauru    15%
New Zealand    15%
Nicaragua    18%
Nigeria    15%
North Macedonia    15%
Norway    15%
Pakistan    19%
Papua New Guinea    15%
Philippines    19%
Serbia    35%
South Africa    30%
South Korea    15%
Sri Lanka    20%
Switzerland    39%
Syria    41%
Taiwan    20%
Thailand    19%
Trinidad and Tobago    15%
Tunisia    25%
Turkey    15%
Uganda    15%
United Kingdom    10%
Vanuatu    15%
Venezuela    15%
Vietnam    20%
Zambia    15%
Zimbabwe    15%
 

America First, Again
This sweeping tariff initiative reinforces Trump’s core economic message: America First. While it might offer some relief to domestic manufacturers, it risks triggering new trade wars, weakening multilateral ties, and harming global trade flows.
With more trade deals “in the pipeline” and retaliatory threats looming, the coming weeks could reshape global trade diplomacy all over again.
 


(With Inputs From Reuters)

Published 1 August 2025 at 09:42 IST