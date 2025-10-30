NHAI Simplifies FASTag ‘Know Your Vehicle’ Process, Cuts Toll Collection Costs by Over Rs 2,000 Crore

In a move aimed at improving user convenience and streamlining digital tolling, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has simplified the Know Your Vehicle (KYV) process for FASTag users. The revised guidelines, issued by the Indian Highways Management Company Limited (IHMCL), are designed to make the verification process quicker and hassle-free, without disrupting services for existing users.

Under the new rules, users no longer need to upload side photographs of their vehicles—only a front-facing image showing the number plate and FASTag will be required. Vehicle details will now be automatically fetched from the Vahan database when users enter their vehicle or chassis number or registered mobile number. For those with multiple vehicles linked to one number, the system allows easy selection of the relevant vehicle for KYV completion.

Importantly, FASTags issued prior to the KYV policy will remain active unless specific complaints are received for misuse or tampering. Issuer banks will proactively send SMS reminders to users to complete the KYV process and offer assistance if customers face technical difficulties during document uploads. Additionally, users can reach out to the National Highway Helpline (1033) for support or to register complaints.

The move reflects NHAI’s commitment to improving user experience and ensuring a seamless tolling ecosystem across India’s national highways.

In a parallel development, NHAI has reported a sharp reduction in the cost of toll collection, saving Rs 2,062 crore in FY 2024–25. The cost dropped from Rs 4,736 crore in FY 2023–24 to Rs 2,674 crore, bringing the toll collection cost ratio down from 17.27% to 9.27%.

The savings were achieved through tighter contract monitoring, timely bidding, limiting premature terminations, and improved coordination with tolling agencies. The introduction of a ‘Windfall Gain’ clause further ensured transparency and efficiency in toll operations.