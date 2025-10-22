NHAI to Deploy Network Survey Vehicles across the country for over 20,000 km of National Highways

To enhance the riding experience of the commuters on National Highways, NHAI will deploy Network Survey Vehicles (NSV) in 23 states covering 20,933 km for collection, processing and analysing Road inventory and Pavement condition data of National Highway stretches.

According to the press release issued by Ministry of Road Transport and Highways ((MoRTH), the deployment of NSVs will enable NHAI to collect necessary data related to road inventory and pavement condition including all relevant road defects like surface cracking, potholes and patches etc. The data collected through NSV surveys will highlight deficiencies in road conditions, prompting NHAI to take corrective measures for better upkeep of National Highways.



Data collected through NSV survey will be uploaded on NHAI’s ‘AI’ based portal Data Lake, where it will be analysed by a dedicated team of experts at NHAI to transform data into knowledge and subsequent actionable insights. Finally, the data collected at regular intervals as per Government of India guidelines shall be preserved for future technical purposes in Road Asset Management system in prescribed formats.

Also Read: Delhi–Gurgaon Commuters to Get 20 km Signal-Free Flyover: All You Need to Know | Republic World



The pavement condition surveys will be carried out using 3D laser based NSV system capable of capturing and reporting road defects automatically without any human intervention with the help of high resolution 360-degree cameras, DGPS (Differential Global Positioning System), IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit), and DMI (Distance Measuring Indicator), according to MoRTH.