Delhi–Gurgaon Commuters to Get 20 km Signal-Free Flyover: All You Need to Know

New Delhi: A vast, signal-free elevated corridor is being planned by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in an attempt to alleviate the daily traffic problems on the Delhi-Gurgaon National Highway (NH-48) and the arterial highways that surround it. The goal of the new Rs 5,000-crore infrastructure project is to drastically cut down on travel time between the two main NCR hubs.

The NHAI has already started the process of creating a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the project, which is currently in its main stage.

The Corridor Under Proposal: A Link Without Signals

The elevated corridor is a key component of the government's plan to reduce congestion in South Delhi and Gurgaon.

Key Features of the Delhi-Gurgaon Elevated Corridor

Length: The corridor will be about 20 km in length.

Route: The flyover road would run from AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) in South Delhi to the Gurgaon-Faridabad Road, which borders the Mahipalpur bypass.

Adjacent Relief: The new flyover road would run parallel to the heavily crowded NH-48, giving commuters a relief, high-speed alternate route.

Connectivity: The corridor will be free of traffic lights for its full length. It is scheduled to run past Brig Hoshiyar Singh Marg, Africa Avenue, and Nelson Mandela Marg before continuing on to Vasant Vihar and Vasant Kunj.

Strategic Exits: The project includes off-ramp exits at key places, like the IGI Airport and the IFFCO Chowk intersection, to guarantee an unhindered flow of traffic and maximize the benefits of decongestion.

What Will Happen to the Project Next?

The DPR, which will include the final estimates, precise alignment, and construction timetable, is NHAI's top priority. The project is considered significant because of the ongoing increase in traffic and the recent rise in vehicle load after other connecting projects were inaugurated.