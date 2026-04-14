As the Nifty 50 faces global pressure from $100 crude oil and rising inflation, market experts are questioning whether the index can deliver the 15% annual returns many investors expect. To reach a target of 45,000 by 2030, the index must grow at a steady 15% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), a goal that experts say faces significant hurdles in the current economic climate.

The Nifty currently trades between 23,000 and 24,000. Reaching 45,000 in the next four years requires consistent growth that exceeds historical norms.

"Everyone says the stock market gives 15% returns in the long term, but we have to ask if that is still realistic in 2026," said Vidhyadhar Kamble, Founder and CEO, Maha Trader Share Market Education. "India’s economy is growing at 6–7%, which is strong. However, stock markets usually return 10–12% over the long run. Expecting 15% every single year is too optimistic."

Earnings Growth as the Main Driver

While the 15% target is ambitious, some analysts believe it is possible if corporate profits remain strong. India’s nominal GDP is projected to grow at 10–11%, and corporate earnings usually follow a similar path.

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"A 15% CAGR may seem optimistic, but it is within reach," said Vinayak Magotra, Product Head and Founding Team, Centricity WealthTech. He noted that because market valuations have already corrected recently, future growth will likely be driven by actual company earnings.

Magotra also highlighted a shift in who owns the market. With foreign investment at a 15-year low, domestic retail investors are now providing the necessary stability. "Sustained SIP inflows touched a record ₹32,087 crore in March 2026, showing that local investors are now the primary support for the market," he added.

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Managing SIP Expectations

For retail investors, the volatility of 2026 serves as a reminder that markets do not move in a straight line. Historically, the Nifty sees a correction of 10–15% almost every year. "Don’t expect a fixed 15% every year," Kamble warned. "Some years will have big gains, while others may be flat or negative. Smart investors should keep their expectations at 10–12% and stay regular with their SIPs."

Magotra agreed, stating that long-term compounding happens through both good and bad phases. "The key is to look at performance over a full market cycle, not just a single year," he said. While hitting 45,000 by 2030 remains a possibility, the guaranteed 15% return may be a thing of the past. High energy costs and cooling global growth are likely to keep returns closer to the 12% mark.