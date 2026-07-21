Nifty 50, Sensex Outlook: How Will Indian Stock Market Trade On July 21?

IPO's In Focus

Shares of Alpine Texworld will be listed on the bourses. The issue price has been set at Rs 105 per share. The company's public issue closed Thursday, with bids placed for 16.88 million shares against 12 million shares on offer.



SBI Funds Management, the asset management subsidiary of State Bank of India, will be listed on the bourses. The issue price has been set at Rs 574 per share, the upper end of its price band. The company's initial public offering ended Thursday and was subscribed over 42 times with bids placed for 5.19 billion shares against 124.56 million shares on offer.



Jindal Supreme (India) has received the Securities and Exchange Board of India's approval for its initial public offering of 13.43 million shares. The issue comprises a fresh issue of 10.74 million equity shares and an offer for sale of 2.69 million equity shares.



Yogiji Digi on Monday filed a draft red herring prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India for an initial public offering comprising a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 2.70 billion and an offer for sale of 7.17 million shares. Each equity share has a face value of Rs 10.