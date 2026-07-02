Nifty 50, Sensex Outlook: How Will Indian Stock Market Trade Today?

Stock Market Outlook: The Indian benchmark stock market indices are expected to witness a gap up opening, following positive global cues.

The Gift Nifty trends also signalled a positive start for the Indian benchmark bourses, trading around 24,187.5 level, a premium of approximately 95 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

On Wednesday's trading session, Sensex, and Nifty 50 ended their loosing streak, aided by Gian in global markets, and relaxed crude oil prices, which have uplifted investor sentiment.

The Sensex rose 0.58% to close at 76,922.64, while Nifty 50 also ended higher, gaining 140.10 points, or 0.59%, to settle at 24,005.85.

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Stocks To Watch On July 2

Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL): The hospitality company plans to invest Rs 6,000 crore to Rs 7,500 crore in capital expenditure over the next five years, Tata Group Chairman and Non-Executive Director N Chandrasekaran said.

Responding to questions from shareholders at the Tata Group-owned IHCL's annual general meeting (AGM) on Tuesday, he also shared that the flagship luxury property, Taj Bandstand, coming up in Mumbai, will span 50 floors and have 500 rooms, with a capex of around Rs 2,000 crore.

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Adani Energy Solutions: The company said the board of directors has approved a proposal to raise funds by issuing equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each and/or other eligible securities. The fundraising will be for an aggregate amount of up to Rs 10,000 crore, or an equivalent amount, through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) or other permissible modes.

Tata Technologies: Product engineering and digital solution provider Tata Technologies on Wednesday announced expanding partnership with global automotive component manufacturer Tenneco, which is expected to invest $100 million in this engagement over the next five years.