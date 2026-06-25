Nifty Auto Surges Over 2% Today: What's Driving The Rally In TVS Motor And M&M Stocks?

Auto stocks: In today's trading session, auto stocks traded with solid gains in early trade, driving the sectoral index Nifty Auto to surge over 2%.

On a weekly basis, the index is up for the third consecutive week, and on a monthly basis, it is up for the third consecutive month.

The top gainers in this auto-specific index included Maruti, TVS Motor, Ashok Leyland, Mahindra and Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp, and Eicher Motors, surging over 2% each.

The other automotive stock in the Nifty Auto pack, included Samvardhana Motherson International, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Bajaj Auto, and Bharat Forge, rising in the range of 1-3%.

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Why Auto Stocks Are Witnessing A Rally?

The auto stocks are witnessing buying interest as concerns over commodity prices, fuel price volatility, and geopolitical uncertainties ease.

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Crude oil benchmark Brent Crude declined to nearly $70 per barrel, easing concerns over inflation and diminishing the prospects of rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).