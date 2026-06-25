Nifty Auto Surges Over 2% Today: What's Driving The Rally In TVS Motor And M&M Stocks?
In today's trading session, auto stocks traded with solid gains in early trade, driving the sectoral index Nifty Auto to surge over 2%.
- Republic Business
- 2 min read
Auto stocks: In today's trading session, auto stocks traded with solid gains in early trade, driving the sectoral index Nifty Auto to surge over 2%.
On a weekly basis, the index is up for the third consecutive week, and on a monthly basis, it is up for the third consecutive month.
The top gainers in this auto-specific index included Maruti, TVS Motor, Ashok Leyland, Mahindra and Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp, and Eicher Motors, surging over 2% each.
The other automotive stock in the Nifty Auto pack, included Samvardhana Motherson International, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Bajaj Auto, and Bharat Forge, rising in the range of 1-3%.
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Why Auto Stocks Are Witnessing A Rally?
The auto stocks are witnessing buying interest as concerns over commodity prices, fuel price volatility, and geopolitical uncertainties ease.
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Crude oil benchmark Brent Crude declined to nearly $70 per barrel, easing concerns over inflation and diminishing the prospects of rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
Moreover, the industry's structural growth is led by several factors including electrification, premiumisation, replacement demand and continued infrastructure spending. Further, brokerages noted that the automobile sector delivered a healthy performance in quarter ending March FY26, aided by a improving rural sentiment, retail demand and consistent traction in EV adoption.