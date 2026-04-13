Banking Stocks Bleed as Nifty Bank Plummets 1.8% Amid Global Oil Shock and Inflation Fears

The Indian banking sector faced intense selling pressure on Monday morning, with the Nifty Bank index plummeting 1,008 points, or 1.80 percent, to trade at 54,904.55. Following the global spike in crude oil prices, which has crossed $102, the index opened weak at 54,646.00. It quickly hit an intraday low of 54,356.20. The decline shows growing investor anxiety that sustained high energy costs will force the Reserve Bank of India to maintain a hawkish stance on interest rates. Hence, direct impact on commercial lenders' margins.

HDFC Bank and SBI Lead the Decline

Large-cap lenders bore the brunt of the institutional sell-off. HDFC Bank emerged as the biggest laggard among the heavyweights, sliding 2.72 percent to ₹788.30. State Bank of India (SBI) also came under pressure, dropping 2.26 percent to trade at ₹1,042.60. Other major private lenders were not spared; Kotak Mahindra Bank fell 2.24 percent to ₹366.15, while IndusInd Bank and Axis Bank saw a decline of 1.91 percent and 0.78 percent, respectively. ICICI Bank showed relative resilience compared to its peers but still traded in the red, down 0.03 percent at ₹1,321.50 with a high traded value of ₹946.36 crore.

PSU Banks and Mid-cap Lenders Under Pressure

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The selling was broad-based and extended deep into the public sector and mid-cap banking space. Union Bank was the worst performer in the sectoral basket, crashing nearly 4 percent to ₹181.62. PNB slipped 2.11 percent to ₹109.44, while Bank of Baroda and Canara Bank recorded losses of 1.80 percent and 1.58 percent, respectively. In the mid-cap segment, IDFC First Bank and AU Small Finance Bank fell up to 2.24 percent. The surge in the India VIX has triggered a “flight to safety.” This has left banking stocks, which are highly sensitive to inflation and liquidity conditions, vulnerable to further downside if geopolitical tensions in the Strait of Hormuz do not de-escalate.