Indian IT shares suffered a major rout on Wednesday, with the benchmark sector index shedding nearly 5% in morning trade. The sudden sell-off wiped out billions in market value across frontline software exporters.

The Nifty IT index crashed by 1,514.90 points, or 4.87%, to trade at 29,601.65. The index opened at 30,563.20 and hit a low of 29,596.75, showing aggressive selling pressure from the opening bell.

Heavyweights Lead the Rout

Market heavyweight Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) bore the maximum brunt of the sell-off. Shares of the country's top software exporter plummeted 7.91% to trade at Rs 2,253.30.

LTIMindtree (LTM) closely followed the downward spiral, dropping 7.41% to Rs 4,020.00. Other frontline majors also suffered deep cuts, with Tech Mahindra sliding 4.77% and mid-cap favorite Coforge losing exactly 5.00%.

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The carnage was visible across the entire IT basket, leaving no stock spared. Persistent Systems fell 4.84%, while HCLTech slid 3.95% to trade under the Rs 1,200 mark.

Sector giant Infosys shed 3.54% to sit at Rs 1,225.80. Mid-cap and niche players like Mphasis, Oracle Financial Services Software (OFSS), and Wipro also registered losses ranging between 2% and 3%.

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Global Triggers

This correction is due to a mix of global macro pressures and sudden risk aversion among institutional investors. Rising US treasury yields and high crude oil prices have renewed global inflation fears.