Nifty, Sensex Eye Cautious Start As US-Iran Stand Down After Fresh Clashes

The Indian benchmark stock market bourses Nifty 50, and Sensex, are expected to witness a gap-down opening on Monday, June 29, after a mixed trend in global markets, observing caution after fresh US-Iran clashed over the weekend.

Asian markets largely traded lower, while the US stock futures declined, reacting to the strikes exchanged between US and Iran.

In its last trading session, the Indian stock market indices closed withgains after witnessing profit booking at day’s high levels.

The Sensex surged 0.14%, to close at 77,100.47, while the Nifty 50 ended 0.14%, higher at 24,056.00.

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The Indian stock market was closed for a holiday on Friday in observation of Muharram.

Meanwhile, investors are expected to keenly observe stock market triggers, including the developments over the US-Iran peace talks, India-US trade deal, trends in FPI flows, and crude oil prices.

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Asian Markets

Asian markets today traded lower with Japan’s Nikkei 225 declining 0.98%, Topix tanking 0.21%., and South Korea’s Kospi falling 1.23%. However, Kosdaq rallied 0.97%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures indicated a higher opening.

Gift Nifty

Gift Nifty today was trading around 24,087 level, a discount of nearly 15 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a tepid start for the Indian stock market indices.

Wall Street

US stock market ended lower on Friday, weighed by a decline in AI-linked chip shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted 0.09% to 51,876.11, while the S&P 500 eased 0.05% to end at 7,353.95. The Nasdaq ended 0.24% lower at 25,297.62 points.

US-Iran War

The US and Iran have agreed to halt strikes on each other ahead of peace talks slated for June 30 over the Strait of Hormuz and other issues to end the war, according to US media reports. Both nations exchanged fresh attacks over the weekend and accused each other of violating the ceasefire.

India GDP Growth

India’s macroeconomic outlook for 2026 received an upgrade from Goldman Sachs after the recent US-Iran peace deal, raising its real GDP growth forecast while lowering its inflation and current account deficit projections. Goldman Sachs expects India’s GDP to grow faster at 6.5% as against its earlier forecast of 6.1% growth in the present fiscal period.

Crude Oil Prices