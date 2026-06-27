Salaried workers across India are tracking their retirement accounts closely after the central government formally approved the 8.25% interest rate on Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) deposits.

Because the massive payout process rolls out in structural phases across more than seven crore accounts, many members notice a temporary delay before the updated earnings show up on their screens.

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has repeatedly assured subscribers that a delay in updating the digital passbook does not mean an actual loss of money. According to official rules, interest continues to build on the monthly running balance and is fully legally protected, even if the final entry appears later than expected.

To help workers clear up any confusion, the EPFO offers four easy tracking methods to monitor account activity both online and offline.

Advertisement

Online Tracking

The most detailed way to track your funds is through the official EPFO Member Passbook Portal. Users simply log into the platform using their unique Universal Account Number (UAN) and password, enter the required security captcha, and input the one-time password (OTP) sent to their Aadhaar-linked mobile phone. Once logged in, selecting the specific Member ID opens up the full statement, showing all recent monthly deposits alongside the annual interest entry.

For individuals who prefer using smartphones, the central government’s official UMANG app offers a quick mobile alternative. After downloading the app and completing a basic registration with a UAN-linked mobile number, users can navigate straight to the "EPFO" services tab under the social security section. Clicking on "View Passbook" and completing a quick mobile OTP verification brings up a clean digital history of all employee and employer contributions.

Advertisement

Offline Methods

For workers without active internet connections or desktop access, the EPFO provides fast, instant offline options that require an activated UAN seeded with updated Aadhaar, PAN, and bank KYC details.

Subscribers can get an automatic breakdown of their total balance by sending a simple text message. By sending an SMS reading "EPFOZO UAN ENG" to the official number 7738299899, users will receive a text reply listing their latest contribution status. The system supports multiple languages; for example, changing the last three letters to "HIN" delivers the complete details in Hindi, while "MAR" switches the message to Marathi.

Alternatively, the quickest solution requires just a simple phone call. Members can dial 9966044425 from their registered mobile phone number. The automated system will let the phone ring twice before automatically disconnecting the line. Within seconds, a free text message arrives on the user's phone, displaying the overall provident fund balance alongside the company’s last recorded monthly payment.

Troubleshooting Missing Employer Deposits

While tracking annual interest updates, experts advise employees to regularly look over their monthly corporate statements. Under strict labor regulations, employers must deposit all deducted PF shares within 15 days of the closing wage month.

If an employee notices that salary cuts are showing up on their monthly payslips but fail to appear inside the official EPFO portal, they should flag the issue to their human resource department immediately.