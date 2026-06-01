People by WTF: Nikhil Kamath and Martin Escobari Say India Needs Startup Role Models, Not Regulation

Tech investor Nikhil Kamath brought together cross-generational voices in the latest episode of his People by WTF podcast to address how the next generation of founders can build sustainable enterprises during macroeconomic volatility.

The extensive discussion centered around Martin Escobari, Co-President of global growth equity firm General Atlantic. It opened with a panel of business students from Columbia University tackling a question: What does the upcoming workforce fear most? Their responses showed climate shifts, rising structural inequality, and a global economic system increasingly turning inward.

Lessons in Volatility

Escobari, who helps manage billions in global assets, explained that his professional investment philosophies are rooted in personal survival. Growing up in Bolivia during the hyperinflation crisis of the 1980s, he witnessed a domestic economy hitting a staggering 35,000 percent inflation rate alongside constant political coups. He survived 11 presidential administrations in a single decade. His family also carried the heavy memories of losing their physical farm in a major political uprising, while he personally dealt with health struggles from a genetic bleeding disorder.

These early disruptions shaped his conviction that modern business analysis and execution must happen simultaneously. Escobari asserted that in a highly volatile macroeconomic environment, leaders cannot treat thinking and doing as separate steps. This reality often means the founders who survive are not necessarily the smartest or best-funded, but those who have developed psychological resilience through early life adversity.

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India's Role Model Deficit

During the interview, Kamath drew a provocative parallel to describe the intense risk profile that modern innovators face in developing economies.

Kamath observed that there is a similarity between an entrepreneur and a gangster. So few of them make it, and so many die early. He noted that while gangsters are heavily celebrated via Hollywood and Bollywood, entrepreneurs are usually highlighted via business podcasts.

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The comparison highlighted a core issue. India still lacks a mature cultural infrastructure that mythologizes and celebrates constructive business risk-taking. Escobari expanded on this point, noting that while India possesses vast engineering talent and access to international pools of capital, it historically struggles to scale completely clean, globally dominant companies. The barrier, he said, is an absence of institutional role models rather than restrictive government regulations.

Spearfishing

The dialogue focused heavily on the "spearfishing" corporate framework, which Escobari co-developed after navigating the dot-com bubble burst with his early e-commerce venture, Submarino. By analyzing companies that thrived during Brazil’s high-inflation eras versus those that collapsed, he discovered that success relied on specialized organizational fitness.

This approach demands the internal corporate discipline to conserve capital and wait patiently for transformative, high-value opportunities that only surface during periods of extreme market correction. Escobari told Kamath that transformative opportunity exists precisely at the peak of the storm.