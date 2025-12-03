Nitin Gadkari Pushes For Bio-Ethanol Fuelled Cars, Says 'Indian Farmers To Benefit'

"100% ethanol-based two-wheelers have also been introduced by companies like Bajaj, TVS, Hero, Honda and Suzuki," Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. | Image: File photo

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari advocates for a higher rate of adoption in bio-ethanol fuelled vehicles, which are capable of countering pollution and increasing income of farmers in the south Asian nation.

Riding in a flex-fuel car, Nitin Gadkari said," This car works on 100% bio-ethanol. As compared to petrol, ethanol costs Rs 65 per litre. During operation, the car generates 60% electricity. It is green fuel; this will help curb pollution and also benefit our farmers."

Further, he said, "We are currently blending 20% ethanol in petrol, and now 100% ethanol-based two-wheelers have also been introduced by companies like Bajaj, TVS, Hero, Honda and Suzuki, so that ethanol can fully replace petrol."

Notably, the Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways said that a "Ethanol-CNG run tractor is also being introduced now."

In a counter to the reliance on imported fossil fuels, Gadkari said, “Farmers prepare ethanol broken rice, corn, sugarcane juice, molasses and rice straw. Its pollution is zero. The pollution of our country will end. Importation will end and villagers will get employment.”