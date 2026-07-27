E20 Row: Bombay High Court Permits Nitin Gadkari to Sue Meta, X, and Google Over AI Deepfakes

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has been allowed by the Bombay High Court to file a civil lawsuit against social media giants Meta, X, and Google over fake, AI-generated videos targeting him.

A single bench of Justice Abhay Ahuja on Monday allowed Gadkari’s plea to sue the tech companies alongside several digital content creators. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the Ministry of Telecommunications have also been included as respondents in the case.

Represented by advocate Sandeep S. Ladda, Gadkari asked the court to order the immediate removal of the manipulated videos and block further sharing of AI content that uses his voice, image, and facial features without his permission. The court noted that it would hear his request for an interim order to take down the deepfakes at a later date.

Minister Denies Role in E20 Fuel Policy

In his plea, the minister pointed out that the viral deepfake posts falsely present him as the main decision-maker behind the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) and E20 fuel policies, while claiming he and his family made money from the initiative.

Advertisement

Denying these claims, Gadkari clarified that the E20 program is run entirely by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, adding that he has no administrative role or financial interest in the policy. "The goal of filing this suit is not to stop the public from discussing, analyzing, or criticizing any policy decision," the plea stated. It also noted the use of vulgar language and fabricated videos fall outside fair criticism or political satire.

Deepfakes and Personality Rights

The case adds to a growing number of lawsuits in Indian courts over the misuse of AI deepfakes and the protection of public figures' personality rights.

Advertisement