'Markets.. Set to Recover Smartly Today': Market Expert Ajay Bagga Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Stock Market Today: Last week was gripped by a major geopolitical crisis after 26 Indian tourists were killed in Pahalgam on April 22 in an attack attributed to The Resistance Front (TRF), a Lashkar-e-Taiba affiliate. In retaliation, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, conducting precision airstrikes on terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).



Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling, prompting India to target eight Pakistani military bases. The swift escalation raised fears of a broader armed conflict.



Ceasefire Halts Conflict - Briefly

Amid global concerns, the United States facilitated a temporary ceasefire. However, Pakistan reportedly violated it within hours, reigniting volatility in the region. Despite the fragile peace, financial markets are now showing signs of resilience.



Markets Show Strength, Set for Rally

Market expert Ajay Bagga noted that global cues are encouraging, especially as the US and China reported “productive and positive” trade talks in Geneva over the weekend. “Indian futures are pointing to a sharp 2% upmove, as all the losses due to the India-Pak kinetic conflict are made up on the back of the cessation of active hostilities in the region,” said Bagga.

He added, “Indian markets weathered the turbulence quite well and are set to recover smartly today.”

