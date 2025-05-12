Stocks To Watch Today: YES Bank, SBI, Adani Power, Swiggy & Reliance Power - List

Last Friday, May 9, witnessed a tumultuous session on the Indian stock market as escalating tensions along the India-Pakistan border fueled a widespread sell-off. Despite resilience in sectors such as industrials, capital goods, consumer durables, and metals, the Sensex plummeted 880.34 points to close at 79,454.47, while the Nifty50 fell 265.80 points, settling at 24,008.

Earnings Today

Today marks a pivotal day for market watchers with a slew of earnings announcements expected across various sectors. Heavyweights like Tata Steel, SRF, and UPL, alongside firms in healthcare, diagnostics, and hospitality such as Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences and Chalet Hotels, are set to unveil their financial results. Notable names like PVR, INOX, Raymond, Ather Energy, Bajaj Electricals, Happiest Minds Technologies, and CARE Ratings add breadth to today’s market outlook.



Stocks to Watch Today



Yes Bank

In a significant move, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation of Japan announced its acquisition of a 20% stake in Yes Bank for Rs 13,483 crore, priced at Rs 21.5 per share. This deal involves stake sales by SBI and several other major banks, signaling renewed investor confidence in the bank's prospects.





Dr. Reddy

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories reported a robust 22% increase in consolidated net profit for Q4 FY25, reaching Rs 1,594 crore compared to Rs 1,307 crore last year.

Adani Power

Adani Power emerged as the lowest bidder to supply 1,500 MW of thermal power to Uttar Pradesh, securing a contract under the DBFOO model. With a levelised tariff of Rs 5.383/unit, the company's competitive bid strengthens its position in India's power sector amid growing demand.



Swiggy

Despite a widening net loss of Rs 1,081 crore in the March quarter, Swiggy reported a substantial 45% year-on-year revenue growth to Rs 4,410 crore. The company's focus on expanding its food delivery and Instamart services reflects evolving consumer preferences despite operational challenges.



Read More

Manappuram Finance

Manappuram Finance, a prominent gold loan and NBFC sector player, faced unexpected headwinds with a Q4 FY25 loss of Rs 203.2 crore.

Reliance Power

Reliance Power, part of Anil Ambani’s conglomerate, surprised markets with a Q4 FY25 profit of Rs 125.6 crore, marking a turnaround from a loss of Rs 397.6 crore last year.



NTPC Green

NTPC's renewable arm appointed Sarit Maheshwari as the new CEO, signalling continuity and strategic leadership amidst ongoing operational expansions.