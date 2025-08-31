SCO Summit 2025 LIVE: PM Modi Hails 'Peace Atmosphere' At LAC Border During Talks With Chinese President Xi Jinping

SCO Summit 2025 LIVE: PM Modi Heads to China After Concluding Japan Visit, All Eyes on Historic Meet with Xi Jinping | Image: Republic

SCO Summit 2025 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Tianjin, China, for a high-stakes two-day visit to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit. This marks his first visit to China since 2018 and comes amid a tense global geopolitical climate, including US-imposed tariffs and shifting alliances.

PM Modi was welcomed with a ceremonial reception and cultural performances at Binhai International Airport. His visit follows a diplomatic tour of Japan, where he focused on technology and semiconductor collaboration. The SCO Summit is being chaired by Chinese President Xi Jinping, with participation from key leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and others from the 10-member bloc.

In addition to attending SCO sessions, PM Modi is expected to hold crucial bilateral meetings with President Xi and President Putin, signaling potential diplomatic resets post the 2020 Galwan Valley clash. India, a full member of SCO since 2017, views this summit as a platform to deepen regional ties and counterbalance Western economic pressures.

The summit will also review the SCO’s 25-year journey and unveil a ten-year development roadmap. The presence of leaders from Pakistan, Turkey, and Central Asian nations adds further weight to the proceedings.