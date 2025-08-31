SCO Summit 2025 LIVE: PM Modi Hails 'Peace Atmosphere' At LAC Border During Talks With Chinese President Xi Jinping
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Tianjin, China, to attend the SCO Summit 2025.
SCO Summit 2025 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Tianjin, China, for a high-stakes two-day visit to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit. This marks his first visit to China since 2018 and comes amid a tense global geopolitical climate, including US-imposed tariffs and shifting alliances.
PM Modi was welcomed with a ceremonial reception and cultural performances at Binhai International Airport. His visit follows a diplomatic tour of Japan, where he focused on technology and semiconductor collaboration. The SCO Summit is being chaired by Chinese President Xi Jinping, with participation from key leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and others from the 10-member bloc.
In addition to attending SCO sessions, PM Modi is expected to hold crucial bilateral meetings with President Xi and President Putin, signaling potential diplomatic resets post the 2020 Galwan Valley clash. India, a full member of SCO since 2017, views this summit as a platform to deepen regional ties and counterbalance Western economic pressures.
The summit will also review the SCO’s 25-year journey and unveil a ten-year development roadmap. The presence of leaders from Pakistan, Turkey, and Central Asian nations adds further weight to the proceedings.
SCO Summit 2025 LIVE: As the SCO Summit progresses in Tianjin, all eyes remain on the interactions between Prime Minister Modi and key global leaders. Stay tuned for continued coverage as the SCO summit unfolds.
31 August 2025 at 18:21 IST
SCO Summit 2025 Live: PM Modi Meets Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
SCO Summit 2025 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President Kassym-Jomart Kemeluly Tokayev of Kazakhstan, at the sidelines of the SCO summit 2025.
"Productive exchange of views with President Tokayev of Kazakhstan. Our nations are working closely in many key sectors, including energy, security, healthcare and pharma," PM Modi said in a post on X and also shared a picture of the meeting.
31 August 2025 at 18:19 IST
SCO Summit 2025 Live: PM Modi Interacts With Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon
SCO Summit 2025 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Emomali Rahmon, the President of Tajikistan, at the sidelines of the SCO summit 2025.
"Always a pleasure to interact with Mr. Emomali Rahmon, the President of Tajikistan. India’s trade and cultural linkages are increasing and this is a wonderful sign," PM Modi said in a post on X and also shared a picture of the meeting.
31 August 2025 at 18:17 IST
SCO Summit 2025 Live: 'Optimistic About Beneficial Opportunities,' Says PM Modi After Meeting Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko
SCO Summit 2025 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus at the sidelines of the SCO summit 2025.
"Glad to have met President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus. We both are very optimistic about the beneficial opportunities ahead as far as our nations are concerned," PM Modi said in a post on X and also shared a picture of the meeting.
31 August 2025 at 18:15 IST
SCO Summit 2025 Live: PM Modi Meets Egypt PM Mostafa Madbouly
SCO Summit 2025 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Egypt Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly at the sidelines of the SCO summit 2025.
"Met PM Mostafa Madbouly of Egypt at the SCO Summit. Fondly recalled my Egypt visit a few years ago. India-Egypt friendship is scaling newer heights of progress!," PM Modi said in a post on X and also shared a picture of the meeting.
31 August 2025 at 18:13 IST
SCO Summit 2025 Live: PM Modi Meets Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu
SCO Summit 2025 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu at the sidelines of the SCO summit 2025.
"Interacted with President Muizzu of Maldives on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Tianjin. India’s developmental cooperation with Maldives is greatly beneficial for our people," PM Modi said in a post on X and also shared a picture of the meeting.
31 August 2025 at 18:13 IST
SCO Summit 2025 Live: 'India’s Relations With Nepal are Deep-Rooted', Says PM Modi After Meeting Nepal PM Oli
SCO Summit 2025 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Nepal PM KP Oli at the sidelines of the SCO summit 2025.
"Delighted to meet Nepal PM Mr. KP Oli in Tianjin. India’s relations with Nepal are deep-rooted and very special," PM Modi said in a post on X and also shared a picture of the meeting.
31 August 2025 at 18:05 IST
SCO Summit 2025 Live: PM Modi Meets Heads of States at Sidelines of SCO Summit
SCO Summit 2025 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly of Egypt, President Muizzu of Maldives and Nepal Prime Minister KP Oli at the sidelines of the SCO summit.
31 August 2025 at 17:50 IST
SCO Summit 2025 Live: First Pictures Of Official Reception For Heads of States Of SCO Nations
SCO Summit 2025 LIVE: Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on Sunday hosted a banquet in China's port city of Tianjin to welcome international guests who have gathered to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit 2025, according to a report by Xinhua Global Times.
The first visuals of the reception have surfaced.
31 August 2025 at 17:41 IST
SCO Summit 2025 Live: PM Modi Received by President Xi Jinping at SCO Summit For Official Reception
SCO Summit 2025 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was received by President Xi Jinping at the SCO Summit for the official reception.
31 August 2025 at 18:01 IST
SCO Summit 2025 Live: PM Modi, Xi Jinping Recognise Role of India-China's Economies to Stabilise World Trade, Says MEA
SCO Summit 2025 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, during the bilateral meeting in Tianjin, recognised the role of India and China's economies in stabilising the world trade, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Sunday.
The statement comes as the world is grappling with US President Donald Trump's tariffs, which the US Appeals Court has itself ruled as "illegal."
"The two leaders noted the need to strengthen people-to-people ties through direct flights and visa facilitation, building on the resumption of Kailash Manasarovar Yatra and tourist visa. On economic and trade relations, they recognised the role of their two economies in stabilising world trade. They underlined the need to proceed from a political and strategic direction to expand bilateral trade and investment ties and reduce trade deficit," MEA said in the statement.
31 August 2025 at 18:01 IST
SCO Summit 2025 Live: PM Modi Holds Talks With Myanmar Acting President Gen Min Aung Hlaing on SCO Sidelines
SCO Summit 2025 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with the acting President and military chief of Myanmar, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, on Sunday.
The two leaders held discussions as they met ahead of the SCO Summit scheduled to begin later today.
The two leaders had last met this April on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok.
Myanmar's military government has announced that long-promised elections will begin on December 28, the first polls in the war-torn country in nearly five years. A 2021 coup unseated an elected civilian government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.
31 August 2025 at 18:00 IST
SCO Summit 2025 Live: 'Reviewed Positive Momentum in India-China Relations', Says PM Modi After Talks With Xi Jinping
SCO Summit 2025 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a post on X, said that during his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, the two leaders reviewed the positive momentum in India-China relations since their last meeting in Kazan, Russia in 2024.
"Had a fruitful meeting with President Xi Jinping in Tianjin on the sidelines of the SCO Summit. We reviewed the positive momentum in India-China relations since our last meeting in Kazan. We agreed on the importance of maintaining peace and tranquility in border areas and reaffirmed our commitment to cooperation based on mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity," PM Modi wrote on X.
31 August 2025 at 18:00 IST
SCO Summit 2025 Live: 'Mutual Respect, Mutual Interest and Mutual Sensitivity', Says MEA On PM Modi-Xi Jinping Meet
SCO Summit 2025 LIVE: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) released a statement after bilateral talks were held between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
"A stable relationship and cooperation between India and China and their 2.8 billion peoples on the basis of mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity are necessary for the growth and development of the two countries, as well as for a multipolar world and a multi-polar Asia befitting the trends of the 21st century," the MEA said in a statement.
31 August 2025 at 17:59 IST
31 August 2025 at 17:58 IST
SCO Summit 2025 Live: 'No Country Wants To Become an Enemy of US', Says International and Independent China Strategist Andrew K P Leung
SCO Summit 2025 LIVE: ‘No country wants to become an enemy of US’, says International and Independent China Strategist Andrew K P Leung.
31 August 2025 at 17:56 IST
SCO Summit 2025 Live: 'We Can Overcome Our Differences and Misunderstandings', Says Dr. Henry Huiyao Wang, Founder and President of Center for China and Globalization (CCG)
SCO Summit 2025 LIVE: “Together, we represent 2.8 billion people, over 35% of the global population. I don’t see why two neighbors cannot get along. Today’s meeting has proved that both countries recognize their huge potential. We can overcome our differences and misunderstandings, and look forward to a future full of great possibilities for both nations and for mankind," says Dr. Henry Huiyao Wang, Founder and President of Center for China and Globalization (CCG).
31 August 2025 at 17:55 IST
SCO Summit 2025 Live: Key Takeaways From PM Modi–Xi Jinping Meet
SCO Summit 2025 LIVE: Republic Senior Editor Shawan Sen from Tianjin shares his observations key takeaways from the PM Modi–Xi Jinping meet at SCO Summit 2025.
31 August 2025 at 17:54 IST
SCO Summit 2025 Live: 'China Must Demonstrate Good Faith by Recognizing India as a Major Power': Virendra Gupta, Ambassador and Indian Diplomat
SCO Summit 2025 LIVE: “China must demonstrate good faith by recognizing India as a major power, if that happens, many long-standing problems will naturally fade away," said Virendra Gupta, Ambassador and Indian Diplomat.
31 August 2025 at 17:53 IST
SCO Summit 2025 Live: 'It is a Great Pleasure to Meet You' Says Xi Jinping to PM Modi
SCO summit 2025 LIVE: 'It is a great pleasure to meet you again, Mr Prime Minister,' says Xi Jinping to PM Modi.
31 August 2025 at 17:52 IST
SCO Summit 2025 Live: Meeting Between PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping Is Over
SCO Summit 2025 LIVE: The bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Tianjin, China, is now over.
31 August 2025 at 17:48 IST
SCO Summit 2025 Live: PM Modi's Opening Remarks During Bilateral Meeting With Chinese President Xi Jinping in Tianjin
SCO Summit 2025 LIVE: PM Modi's Opening Remarks During Bilateral Meeting With Chinese President Xi Jinping in Tianjin.
31 August 2025 at 17:47 IST
SCO Summit 2025 Live: PM Modi Hails 'Peaceful Atmosphere' At Border During Talks With President Xi Jinping
SCO Summit 2025 LIVE: During his bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Last year in Kazan, we had very fruitful discussions which gave a positive direction to our relations. After the disengagement on the border, an atmosphere of peace and stability has been created."
31 August 2025 at 17:36 IST
SCO Summit 2025 LIVE: Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Has Been Resumed, says PM Modi
SCO Summit 2025 LIVE: Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Has Been Resumed, says PM Modi.
31 August 2025 at 17:34 IST
SCO Summit 2025 Live: 'Mutual Trust, Mutual Respect, and Mutual Sensibilities Should Guide India China Relationship', Says PM Modi
SCO Summit 2025 LIVE: ‘Mutual Trust, Mutual Respect, and Mutual Sensibilities Should Guide India China Relationship’, PM Modi tells Xi Jinping
31 August 2025 at 17:33 IST
31 August 2025 at 17:33 IST
SCO Summit 2025 Live: 'Direct Flights Between Both Nations to Start Again' Says PM Modi
SCO Summit 2025 LIVE: During the bilateral meeting with President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, 'Direct Flights Between Both Nations to Start Again'.
31 August 2025 at 17:32 IST
31 August 2025 at 17:32 IST
SCO Summit 2025 LIVE: First Visuals of PM Modi and President Xi Jinping Meeting
SCO Summit 2025 LIVE: First visuals of PM Modi and President Xi Jinping meeting have surfaced.
31 August 2025 at 17:31 IST
SCO Summit 2025 LIVE: Inside Visuals of International Media Centre at Venue of SCO Summit
SCO Summit 2025 LIVE: Inside Visuals of the International Media Centre at the Venue of the Shanghai Cooperation Council (SCO).
31 August 2025 at 17:31 IST
31 August 2025 at 17:30 IST
SCO Summit 2025 LIVE: PM Modi Holds Bilateral Meeting With Chinese President Xi Jinping
SCO Summit 2025 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in northern China's Tianjin, on the sidelines of the SCO Summit, has begun.
31 August 2025 at 17:30 IST
31 August 2025 at 17:30 IST
SCO Summit 2025 LIVE: India–China Bilateral Meeting Likely to be Held at Tianjin Guest House
SCO Summit 2025 LIVE: India–China bilateral meeting is likely to be held at the Tianjin Guest House.
31 August 2025 at 17:29 IST
SCO Summit 2025 LIVE: Chinese Correspondent Wu Li's Exclusive Conversation With Republic
SCO Summit 2025 LIVE: “Russia, India, and China are the backbone of multilateralism. These countries benefit a lot from it and will continue to strengthen collaboration in economic, cultural, and security areas.”: Chinese correspondent Wu Li in an exclusive conversation with Republic Senior Editor Shawan Sen (@shawansen) at the SCO Summit 2025 in Tianjin.
31 August 2025 at 17:28 IST
31 August 2025 at 17:28 IST
SCO Summit 2025 LIVE: What's the Key Agenda?
SCO Summit 2025 LIVE: Leaders from both countries are set to discuss key issues during the meeting.
31 August 2025 at 17:28 IST
SCO Summit 2025 LIVE: Brazilian Journalist's Exclusive Conversation With Republic
SCO Summit 2025 LIVE: Nelson Pancini De Sa (Brazilian Journalist) with an exclusive conversation with Senior Editor Shawan Sen's (@shawansen ).
31 August 2025 at 17:28 IST
SCO Summit 2025 LIVE: Russia's Putin Arrives In China For SCO Summit, To Meet PM Modi
SCO Summit 2025 LIVE: Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in China at the start of a four-day visit.
31 August 2025 at 17:27 IST
SCO Summit 2025 LIVE: List of Countries Attending SCO Summit 2025
SCO Summit 2025 LIVE: The meeting was chaired by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, and attended by the foreign ministers of nine countries: Belarus, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, as well as the SCO Secretary-General and the Director of the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure.
Top dignitaries include:
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Russian President Vladimir Putin
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Egyptian Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly
31 August 2025 at 17:27 IST
SCO Summit 2025 Live: Vladimir Putin Arrives in Tianjin
SCO Summit 2025 LIVE: Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in China for the SCO Summit, declaring that Moscow and Beijing are "united in strengthening" Brics, of which India is also a member, to address global challenges.
31 August 2025 at 17:27 IST
Nepalese PM Oli Raises India-China Lipulekh Trade Route Issue With China’s Xi Jinping
SCO Summit 2025 LIVE: Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Saturday raised an objection to an agreement reached between India and China to use Lipulekh as a trade route during a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Tianjin, according to his secretariat.
Nepal claims Lipulekh as its own territory, a claim that India has categorically rejected as "neither justified nor based on historical facts and evidence."
"Prime Minister Oli, on the occasion, clearly raised its objection to the agreement reached between India and China to use Lipulekh, a Nepalese territory, as a trade route," the PM's secretariat said in a statement quoting Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai.
31 August 2025 at 17:27 IST
SCO Summit 2025 LIVE: Indian Diaspora Welcomes PM Modi in Tianjin
SCO Summit 2025 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome upon his arrival at a hotel in Tianjin, China. Members of the Indian diaspora greeted him with chants of 'Bharat Mata ki jai' and 'Vande Mataram'.
31 August 2025 at 17:26 IST
