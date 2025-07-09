No Degree? No Resume? No Problem. This AI Startup Is Offering Rs 1 Crore to the Right Coder | Viral Post

A Bengaluru-based startup has grabbed attention on social media by offering a Rs 1 crore salary package to a full-stack developer — with no requirement for a college degree or even a resume.

The offer was made by Sudarshan Kamath, founder of Smallest AI, an early-stage artificial intelligence startup. He shared the job listing on X (formerly Twitter), sparking a wave of online discussion for its refreshing and no-nonsense approach.

His post mentions that the compensation includes Rs 60 lakh in fixed pay and Rs 40 lakh worth of company equity. Kamath made it clear that he’s looking for someone to join immediately and work from the office five days a week — though there’s “some flexibility.”

“Hiring a cracked full-stack lead at Smallest AI

Salary CTC - 1 Cr

Salary Base - 60 LPA

Salary ESOPs - 40 LPA

Joining - Immediate

Location - Bangalore (Indiranagar)

Experience - 4–5 years minimum

Languages - Next JS, Python, React JS

Work from Office - 5 days a week (slightly flexible)

College - Does not matter

Resume - Not needed,” Kamath posted.

What really set the post apart was its tone. Instead of the usual formal job description, Kamath asked candidates to simply write a 100-word introduction and share links to their best work. No resumes, no degrees — just proof that you can build real things.

He mentioned that the ideal candidate would have around 4–5 years of experience and should be skilled in tools like Next.js, Python, and React.js. Bonus points if you’ve helped scale products from scratch.

“PS – Experience working with systems scaling from 0 to 100 will add a ton of bonus points.

PS PS – You need to be a hands-on developer as well. This is not a 'managerial' position.

To apply – Send a small 100-word text introducing yourself + links to your best work to info@smallest.ai with the title ‘Cracked Full Stack Lead’,” his tweet added.

The post quickly went viral, with over 3.2 lakh views in three days. Many people appreciated the straightforward approach. One user commented that while rs 3.4 lakh per month is good for a single person, it might not feel extraordinary for someone with family expenses. Others said they loved the energy of the post — but wished there was an option to work remotely.

One user, who goes by the name Vishal Pratap Singh, said, “You aren't hiring cracked ones if you mention experience in requirements. Cursor is made by folks with lesser experience.”

Replying to his post, Kamath stated, “You're right. This is just a thumb rule. Most people who are cracked stand out regardless of experience.”

Another user, by the name of Swanand, asked, “ESOPs say 40 LPA. So every year you're granting 40L worth of ESOPs? 40L by today’s valuation or each year's valuation?”

Still, many younger developers found the listing refreshing. With no focus on academic background, it stood out as a rare opportunity where skills and real-world experience matter more than degrees.