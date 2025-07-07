Oxford Student to Working as a Food Delivery Rider, Man's Job Search Struggle Goes Viral

Viral Video: The job market is down, and one does not need any degree to get a whiff of it. In a market where your corporate connections and impeccable skills are the only things that you can rely on, securing jobs is becoming more and more challenging.

In such situations, sometimes, underemployment is much more prevalent than unemployment. One such story is now going viral, where a highly qualified man is now working as a food delivery rider in China. This has ignited a debate online over the value of an academic degree.

Degree Holder to Food Delivery Rider

Ding Yuanzhao, 39, has been labeled “the food delivery worker with the highest education level” after his educational background came to light. Ding holds degrees from some of the world’s most prestigious institutions, including Oxford University. His story went viral on Chinese social media sites.

Ding's Academic Journey

Hailing from the southeastern province of Fujian, Ding embarked on his academic journey by scoring nearly 700 out of 750 in Gaokao, China’s most rigorous college entrance exam, in 2004. His score qualified him for a seat at Tsinghua University, from which he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry.

His next stop was a Master’s degree in energy engineering from Peking University, followed by a PhD in biology from Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University.

Additionally, he also received a Master’s degree in biodiversity from the University of Oxford in the UK.

How He Struggled to Find a Job

Being so academically industrious, Ding would have excelled in any pursuit of his choice, but that did not turn out well for him.

He initially worked in postdoctoral research at the National University of Singapore, but later struggled to find a job after his contract expired in March 2024. He appeared for more than 10 interviews to no avail.

Why He Registered as a Food Delivery Rider

Time was slipping while multiple responsibilities at home needed to be prioritized, and so he registered as a food delivery rider in Singapore, where he earned around SG$700 (Rs 46,859 approximately) every week by cycling 10 hours a day.

“It is a stable job. I can support my family with this income. If you work hard, you can earn a decent living. It’s not a bad job,” Ding said in a social media post, according to a report.

A personal gain from the job, as described by him, is that he can get his workout done while doing his job and save time.

Ding Yuanzhao, an avid runner and a strong advocate for maintaining a positive attitude, offered some practical advice: “If you haven’t achieved the results you wanted, don’t be pessimistic or discouraged. If you have been successful, remember that most people’s efforts don’t have a significant impact in the grand scheme of things.”

Currently, Ding has returned to China and is working as a food delivery worker for Meituan in Beijing.

Is This an Underemployment Crisis?

Unemployment is a complex issue with many forms. When a significant number of individuals are employed in jobs that do not fully utilize their skills, experience, or available working hours, it can also be considered a type of unemployment called underemployment. To the outside world, these individuals have jobs, but in reality, their talents are being wasted.